Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Georgetown Hoyas: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) return home from the Maui Jim Invitational to take on the Georgetown Hoyas (4-3), looking to get themselves back in the win column after a 1-2 trip to Maui.

To start their season the Red Raiders opened with three straight home games at the United Supermarkets Arena and rightfully looked like a team that belonged in the AP Top 25.

They opened with two 24-point victories over NW State and Texas Southern followed by a nine-point win over Louisiana Tech to move to 3-0.

However, they struggled at times in Maui which led to a lackluster 1-2 showing. Their lone win in Maui is also looking less impressive, with Louisville completely imploding to start their season.

As for Georgetown, their three losses look rough on paper this early in the season. Of course, that does not automatically mean this is a "gimme" game for the Red Raiders because the Hoyas do have a talented squad.

Stay tuned for live updates as the Red Raiders take on the Hoyas on Wednesday evening from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

PREGAME

Starting lineups will be available as soon as they're posted.

