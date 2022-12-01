Skip to main content

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Georgetown Hoyas: Live In-Game Updates

The Red Raiders look to get back in the win column as they host the Hoyas on Wednesday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) return home from the Maui Jim Invitational to take on the Georgetown Hoyas (4-3), looking to get themselves back in the win column after a 1-2 trip to Maui.

To start their season the Red Raiders opened with three straight home games at the United Supermarkets Arena and rightfully looked like a team that belonged in the AP Top 25. 

They opened with two 24-point victories over NW State and Texas Southern followed by a nine-point win over Louisiana Tech to move to 3-0.  

However, they struggled at times in Maui which led to a lackluster 1-2 showing. Their lone win in Maui is also looking less impressive, with Louisville completely imploding to start their season. 

As for Georgetown, their three losses look rough on paper this early in the season. Of course, that does not automatically mean this is a "gimme" game for the Red Raiders because the Hoyas do have a talented squad. 

Stay tuned for live updates as the Red Raiders take on the Hoyas on Wednesday evening from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. 

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

PREGAME

Starting lineups will be available as soon as they're posted.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here

TTU basketball
Basketball

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Georgetown Hoyas: Live In-Game Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
Daniel Batcho
Basketball

Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. Georgetown Hoyas: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Connor Zimmerlee
danny whitehead men's tennis
News

Red Raiders Men's Tennis Coach Resigns

By Collier Logan
Fh8rKQKXoAchxTz
Football

Red Raiders Could Play Air Force Falcons in December Bowl Game

By Timm Hamm
Joey McGuire
Football

Red Raider Takeover: Joey McGuire's First Season at Texas Tech is a Success

By Collier Logan
Holton-Hendrix
Recruiting

Class of 2024 OL Holton Hendrix Commits to Texas Tech

By Red Raider Review Staff
BAA00DE9-C0E6-4E98-A188-3A5A1EAB4444
Football

Red Raiders Beat OU & Texas: Bookend Blueblood Wins To Build On

By Matthew Postins
D91AD56D-5877-4449-9184-B449F6AE8776
Football

Red Raiders ‘In The History Books!’ Texas Tech Tops OU in OT

By Connor Zimmerlee
michael crabtree
Football

Former Red Raiders WR To Be Honored By HOF on Saturday

By Collier Logan