Red Raiders vs. Nichols State Colonels

Texas Tech is set to host the Nichols State Colonels in the Red Raiders' eighth game of the season and things are off to a good start in Lubbock, Texas. Tech is 5-2, preparing to being its conference schedule, but first the Red Raiders will have to take down the Colonels in a Wednesday night matchup. The Colonels come in at 3-4, but have some talented scorers that could cause problems for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders have four players averaging double digits in scoring and are led by forward Kevin Obanor's 13.1 points per game. The senior big man is also averaging just under six rebounds per game, which is second on the team behind forward/center Daniel Batcho. Both Obanor and Batcho will be relied on heavily to control this game on the block for Tech. Tech head coach mark Adams will be sure to have his team focused on the task at hand when the Colonels take the court.

Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com for the latest Texas Tech news and live game updates from tonight's game.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

FIRST HALF: Texas Tech 15, Nichols State 14

-Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT)

-Tech guard Pop Isaacs and forward Daniel Batcho are both 2-for-2 from the field. Isaacs has six points on two makes from downtown while Batcho has four points and a rebound to put the Red Raiders up early. Texas Tech 10, Nichols State 4 (H1-15:57)

-The Colonels have pushed back midway through the first half and are down by just one point. Texas Tech 15, Nichols State 14 (H1-11:47)

