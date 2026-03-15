The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have their star sophomore guard, Christian Anderson, available for the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders announced on Saturday that Anderson is fine and will play in the team's first tournament game.

Texas Tech star guard Christian Anderson will be available for the NCAA tournament, the school just announced. Anderson left the Red Raiders' Big 12 tournament loss early after losing his footing on the glass court. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 15, 2026

The sophomore guard suffered an apparent groin injury during Thursday's loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament.

After the game, Anderson spoke on the injury and provided positive news for both him and the Red Raiders.

"I'm feeling good," Anderson said. "Obviously, the floor is a bit slippery, so I think I just misstepped or did a movement that caused me to slip and ended up in an unnatural position."

Anderson suffered the injury after he struggled with his footing on the controversial glass court. The Big 12 used an innovative ASB GlassFloor, a full LED video sports floor.

It marks the first time the technology has been used in an official U.S. competition, allowing for animated lines and designs on the court. The surface features two laminated safety glass panels mounted on a spring-action subfloor.

It received a ton of pushback, and the conference ultimately decided to use a standard hardwood court for the semifinal and final games.

Tech was one-and-done in the Big 12 tournament after being ranked as the No. 4 seed. Anderson finished the game against the Cyclones with a lowly 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, three assists, one rebound and two steals in the 75-53 loss.

Anderson also knocked down two three-pointers and committed only one turnover in 31 minutes of action.

In the season, Anderson is averaging 18.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists (ranking fourth in the country) and 1.3 steals in 31 games and 38.4 minutes of action.

He finished the regular season earning All-Big 12 First Team honors, and was named a The Sporting News All-American. He currently leads the Big 12, averaging 7.6 assists per game.

What Seed Could the Red Raiders Be Come Selection Sunday?

The NCAA Tournament is only a few days away, and the Red Raiders will look to do the impossible. As of Saturday, the Red Raiders are projected to be a No. 5 seed in March Madness according to BracketMatrix.com.

The other teams projected to be a five seed in the tournament are the Arkansas Razorbacks, St John's Red Storm and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Although there is a chance Tech won't be a high seed in the tournament, they have demonstrated an elite win-loss record against top teams in the country and could make a run if things fall their way in the bracket.

Selection Sunday is set for March 15 at 2 p.m. CT.

The Red Raiders are entering the tournament a bit hobbled. They will be without their star forward JT Toppin, who suffered a torn ACL in late February.

His absence has been detrimental to Tech, as they currently sit at 3-3 without him in the lineup. Anderson will be looked upon to carry the load moving forward.

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