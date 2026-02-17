Texas Tech rises up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 with JT Toppin wining Big 12 POTW

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a massive victory on the road Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3) move up to No. 13 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 today. Whilst jumping up three spots this week in the AP Poll, the Red Raiders come in at No. 13 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll and come in at No. 16 in the NCAA NET and KenPom rankings.

Moving up 📈 pic.twitter.com/HxBFAOvcET — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 16, 2026

Tech extends a record 24 appearances in the AP Poll after beating then No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in overtime in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Tech handed the Wildcats their second loss of the season at the McKale Center at ALKEME Arena largely thanks to the dynamic duo of sophomore guard Christian Anderson and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year junior forward JT Toppin.

The two John R. Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List candidates both scored the most points in their last five games. Anderson scored 19 points, going 6 of 18 from the field while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Alongside Toppin who won his 4th Big 12 Player of the Week. After scoring 31 points on 13 of 22 shooting from the field, grabbing 13 rebounds off the glass, becoming the first player in two decades to score more than 30 points with double digit rebounds, and zero turnovers against the No. 1 team in the country, whilst extending his career double double streak to 46, and his 16th double double on the season.

No doubt about it 😤



For the fourth time this season, @j1izzle is your Big 12 Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/2NBkuPwlwM — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 16, 2026

With the cherry on top, solidifying the Red Raiders third win over a No.1 team in program history. Tech now boasts three wins against top-10 ranked opponents this season, with a 4-5 record against teams inside the AP top 25, leaving six games remaining in conference play.

Tech will travel to face Arizona State Tuesday night in Tempe. A win over the Sun Devils would not only continue to make this interesting with Tech in a three-way tie amongst third and fifth place in the Big 12, but also cap a third straight 20-plus win season for Head Coach Grant McCasland, whilst locking in a 19th straight 20-plus win season for the program.

Staying out West for a late one on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/iA6RirYdE9 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 16, 2026

Arizona State currently sits in 12th in the conference table with a 13-2 record overall, with a 4-8 record in the Big 12 coming off a big 85-76 win over Oklahoma State. The Sun Devils were led by freshman center Massamba Diop, who had 17 points to go along with seven rebounds Tuesday night. With sophomore forward Santiago Trouet’s double-double and a late 9-0 surge, Arizona State picked up a vital win on its home floor.

The record books tell one side of the story, the other is that Arizona State will be yet another tough physical opponent for the Red Raiders in the paint as they look to leave the desert with potential back-to-back wins on the road before returning to Lubbock this weekend to open up a two-game home stand at United Markets Arena.

Tip-off between Texas Tech and Arizona State is set for 10:00 p.m. CST on ESPN 2 Tuesday night.

More From Texas Tech On SI