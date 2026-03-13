Texas Tech Seniors Selected as Finalists for Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game

As the women’s college basketball season races toward its dramatic postseason finish, individual accolades are beginning to roll in for some of the sport’s most impactful players. In Lubbock, the spotlight is shining brightly on two veteran leaders. Texas Tech Lady Raiders seniors Snudda Collins and Bailey Maupin have officially been named finalists for the 2026 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game. That places them among the most respected senior players in the nation.

Texas Tech Stars Named Finalists for Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game

The recognition puts Collins and Maupin in an elite company of more than 100 standout seniors from across the country.

Snudda and Bailey were named finalists for the 2026 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game 💪



🔗 https://t.co/fbYjOX9bhy#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/ot9qOg44Lt — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) March 12, 2026

The Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game is designed to celebrate the best senior players in the country as they conclude their collegiate careers. The 2026 event will take place on April 4 during national championship weekend at Global Credit Union Arena on the campus of Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Fans will have the chance to watch the showcase nationally, with the game scheduled to air on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. MT and 1 p.m. CT. The event has quickly become one of the premier postseason celebrations in women’s college basketball.

Competition for the finalist list was intense. A total of 107 players from 75 schools across 19 conferences were selected as finalists. Texas Tech joins a long list of programs with multiple representatives, including Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and UConn.

Snudda Collins Builds Reputation as One of the Nation’s Top Shooters

Snudda Collins has been one of the most reliable contributors for the Lady Raiders, especially during the 2026 season. Her ability to stretch defenses with her perimeter shooting and create scoring opportunities earned her several major honors in the Big 12.

Collins was named the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year and also secured a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team. Her long-range accuracy made her one of the conference’s most dangerous scoring threats. And that reputation earned her a place as a State Farm College 3-Point Championship Midseason Watch List Finalist.

Before transferring to Texas Tech, Collins had already built an impressive resume with the Ole Miss Rebels. From 2020 to 2024, she became one of the program’s most consistent offensive threats. Her college debut immediately grabbed attention when she scored 23 points against McNeese State, setting the school record for points in a debut game.

By the end of her career at Ole Miss, Collins ranked fifth in program history with 175 career three-pointers. Her durability also stood out, particularly during the 2022–23 season when she appeared in all 34 games and led the team with 55 made three-pointers.

Her foundation as a standout player began even earlier at Brookhaven High School. As a senior, Collins averaged 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while leading her team to the 5A state runner-up finish in 2020.

Bailey Maupin Delivers Historic Production for the Lady Raiders

Alongside Collins, Bailey Maupin has enjoyed a remarkable season that has placed her firmly among the top performers in the Big 12. Maupin earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team after producing one of the most productive campaigns in recent Texas Tech history.

Her standout stretch arrived in January when she delivered a dominant week. And that earned her both Big 12 Player of the Week and USBWA National Player of the Week honors during the week of January 12.

During the 2024–25 season, she finished with 505 total points, averaging 13.6 points per game. She also served as the team’s primary facilitator, leading the roster in assists with 83 while also topping the team in free throws made with 142. On January 1, 2026, she reached the milestone of 1,000 career points during a game against Arizona State.

Maupin connected on at least one three-pointer in the final 11 games of the season and recorded 28 double-digit scoring performances during the year. One of her most memorable games came against Houston when she poured in a career-high 28 points.

Maupin averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game during the Big 12 Tournament and followed that with a 17.7 points per game average in the WBIT. Her scoring helped Texas Tech reach the quarterfinals in both tournaments while earning key wins against Utah, Wyoming, and Virginia Tech.

Maupin’s competitive edge traces back to her high school career at Gruver High School. There she led the Greyhounds to two Texas 2A state championships and helped deliver the school’s first-ever perfect 33–0 season.

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