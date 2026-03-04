Texas Tech Senior Snudda Collins Earns Sixth Player of the Year Recognition

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are heading into postseason play with more than momentum. They are bringing hardware. After a regular season that flipped expectations and pushed the program back into national relevance, the Big 12 Conference announced its annual awards, and the Scarlet and Black were everywhere.

Texas Tech's Snudda Collins Becomes the Nation’s Premier Sixth Player

At the center of the celebration is senior Snudda Collins, who earned Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors. She becomes the program’s first recipient of the award since 2011. Collins also secured a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team, marking Texas Tech’s first Second Team selection since 2014.

One of the best sixth players in the country 🤫 @SnuddaC pic.twitter.com/3f2yLPmbY7 — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) March 3, 2026

The recognition did not stop with Collins. Bailey Maupin was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team, one of just 10 unanimous honorees. Junior Jalynn Bristow earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition. Together, the trio represents the heartbeat of Texas Tech’s resurgence as tournament season tips off.

Coming off the bench in every game this year, she leads all bench players in the country in scoring and ranks second on the Lady Raiders at 14.8 points per game. Collins leads the team in field goals with 158. She ranks second in total points with 460, second in free throws with 98, and second in three-pointers with 46. She has scored in double figures 26 times and delivered five performances of 20 or more points. Eight times this season, she has led Texas Tech in scoring.

On Feb. 2, 2026, Collins earned her first career Big 12 Player of the Week honor. She was also named to the Big 12 Starting Five three times this season. Her career milestones continue to stack up. Collins has surpassed 1,000 career points and now stands at 1,398. She is also on track to record the first 500-point single season of her career.

On Jan. 24 in Utah, she delivered one of the defining performances of the year. Collins poured in a career-high 28 points. She is setting career marks in field goals made with nine, field goal attempts with 15, and three-pointers with six. She shot 60 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from deep, going 6-for-7 in the Quad 2 road victory.

She matched that 28-point total on Feb. 1 against eventual Big 12 champion TCU. Collins added three triples and five rebounds in that contest, a performance that secured her Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

Bailey Maupin’s Unanimous First Team Statement

While Collins has powered the bench, Maupin has anchored the starting lineup with steady production.

She leads Texas Tech in scoring at 15.3 points per game and in total points with 474. Maupin also leads the team in free throws made with 114 and three-pointers made with 62. She has scored in double figures 27 times and topped 20 points in six games. In addition, she ranks second on the team in assists with 82 and third in steals with 48.

Nationally, Maupin ranks 68th in free throws made and sits inside the top 100 in free throw percentage at .832, total points, and free throw attempts with 137. Her defining performance came Jan. 7 at West Virginia, where she scored 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting. That effort earned her both Big 12 Player of the Week and USBWA National Player of the Week honors.

A four-year Lady Raider, Maupin ranks fourth in career scoring with 1,781 points. She stands fourth in three-pointers made with 192, third in three-point attempts with 591, and third in free throws made with 471. This marks her fourth All-Big 12 honor and first First Team selection.

Jalynn Bristow’s Defensive Dominance

Bristow has anchored the defense with authority. She leads the Big 12 and ranks 14th nationally in total blocks with 67 and 17th nationally in blocks per game at 2.16.

She also leads the Lady Raiders with 5.7 rebounds per game and 178 total rebounds. Offensively, she averages 11.1 points per game and has knocked down 40 three-pointers.

Bristow has posted 16 double-figure scoring games, three 20-plus point performances, two double-doubles, and 12 games with three or more blocks. Her first career double-double came Nov. 13, 2025 against SMU with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also recorded 19 points and a career-best seven blocks against NC A&T earlier that week to earn her first Big 12 Starting Five honor.

Most recently, she delivered 18 points on 83.3 percent shooting, including 4-for-5 from deep, with five blocks and three steals at Colorado on Feb. 21.

