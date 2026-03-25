Texas Tech Star Christian Anderson Reaches Rare Milestone Joining Trae Young

Texas Tech star guard Christian Anderson entered elite company this past season.

After a phenomenal sophomore season where he led the Red Raiders to another 20+ wins and an appearance in the NCAA tournament, he joins a couple of greats in the college game.

Anderson finished the season with a total of 611 points, 244 assists, and 108 threes. The only other players to do so in the college ranks are fellow All-American guards Trae Young and Devonte Graham.

The sophomore guard has a season for the ages. The elite numbers that he put up all season long helped him land a multitude of accolades.

Anderson was named to the AP All-American team, as well as USBWA All-America Third Team, The Sporting News All-American Third Team, All-Big 12 First Team, Big 12 Most Improved Player, Field of 68 All-American 3rd Team and AP All-Big 12 First Team (2025-26).

The Atlanta native was spectacular all season long, which stands in comparison to guys like Young and Graham.

Anderson finished the season averaging 18.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists (ranking third in the country) and 1.5 steals in 33 games and 38.3 minutes of action.

Young was named an All-American in his lone season in Oklahoma. He became the first player in Division I basketball to lead the nation in points per game (27.4) and assists per game (8.7).

In 32 games, Young also averaged 3.9 rebounds and shot 42.2 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.

As for Graham, he was a standout at Kansas, where he spent four seasons. The North Carolina native's best season came in the 2017-18 season, when he won every award imaginable.

Graham hit the 600+ points, 200+ assists, and 100+ three-pointers made mark in his senior season. In that season, Graham averaged 17.3 points per game, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 39 games.

Young was ultimately the No. 5 pick in the 20218 NBA Draft, while Graham was selected in the second round of the draft that same draft.

Will Christian Anderson Declare for the NBA Draft After His Breakout Season?

There is a chance Anderson takes the jump this season after his stellar sophomore season. He still has time to make that decision, and no one would blame him if he did.

As things stand, Anderson is projected to be a consensus first-round pick. Many mocks have him as a mid-first-round pick, like ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo.

Woo had him going 16th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Anderson has kept Texas Tech afloat after losing star teammate JT Toppin to injury on Feb. 17 and continues to shoot the ball exceptionally well (42.7% from 3).

"The First-Team All Big-12 pick has positioned himself well in a very deep point guard class, forming a strong secondary tier with Bennett Stirtz and Labaron Philon. NBA teams love Anderson's well-rounded game and ability to play on and off the ball, with his average physical profile and lack of strength the main factor suppressing his stock. Texas Tech earned a double-bye and will begin Big 12 tournament play on Thursday.

"Oklahoma City owns this pick from Philadelphia with top-four protections, giving them a second chip to play with in the middle of the first round."

This year's draft class is loaded with talent, and that bunch could include Anderson this summer.

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