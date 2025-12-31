Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Texas Tech in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
No. 5 Oregon handled business against No. 24 James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, but it is in for a much bigger challenge in round two on Thursday. The Ducks are favored against the No. 4 Texas Tech team that earned a first-round bye. The Red Raiders have one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, though.
Dante Moore erupted for a season-high 313 passing yards and four passing touchdowns against the Dukes. However, he wasn’t mistake-free. He threw two picks in the contest. He’ll likely find himself throwing the ball quite a bit on Thursday as well. Especially given the fact that the Red Raiders boast the nation’s top run defense. Bettors could look to capitalize on props for Moore and at least one of Oregon’s running backs with that in mind.
Here’s our breakdown for two options worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Texas Tech
- Dante Moore OVER 228.5 passing yards (-114)
- Noah Whittington UNDER 68.5 rushing yards(-135)
Dante Moore OVER 228.5 passing yards (-114)
Moore has had a few duds this season, but has gone OVER 228 passing yards eight times in 13 games. Two of the games he was underwhelming against were No. 1 Indiana and No. 23 Iowa. Both teams have top-20 pass defenses that give up less than 180 passing yards per game. Texas Tech isn’t too far back from those programs when it comes to defending the pass, but the Red Raiders are much more talented up front.
The Red Raiders have given up an FBS-low 890 rushing yards. That’s less than 69.0 yards per game, and only three teams have given up fewer rushing touchdowns (6). Even No. 15 Utah, which ranks second in rushing yards per game with 269.8, was held to 101 rushing yards against Texas Tech. Oregon seems poised to air it out against an elite front seven. That can help Moore hit the OVER to follow up on his last big-time performance.
Noah Whittington UNDER 68.5 receiving yards yards (-114)
Whittington was on a tear before entering the College Football Playoffs this year. He racked up 36 carries for 151 yards and a score in his final two regular-season games. However, he was hardly utilized against JMU’s strong run defense. Oregon opted to go with its power back, Jordon Davison.
Whittington logged just four carries for 24 yards against the Dukes, while Davison notched 10 carries for 90 yards. A limited workload will make 69 rushing yards hard to get against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been unrivaled when it comes to yards per attempt.
Texas Tech is giving up an FBS-low 23 rushing yards per attempt to opposing teams. Bettors should jump at the chance to take Whittington’s UNDER if they think he’ll split work down the middle with Davison or play a reserve role again.
