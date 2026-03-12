Texas Tech Star Guard Christian Anderson Rises In Latest NBA Mock Draft

Texas Tech Red Raiders star guard Christian Anderson is poised to be one of the top picks in this year's NBA Draft.

The sophomore guard made a name for himself in his second season in Lubbock after a solid freshman season. Anderson is, without a doubt, the team's best player, especially after they lost JT Toppin for the season to a torn ACL.

Anderson is now expected to carry the load as Texas Tech enters the Big 12 tournament and beyond. While at some points it hasn't been pretty, Anderson has shown that he is one of the more elite, dynamic guards in the nation.

Because of that, Anderson has risen in the latest NBA mock draft. ESPN's Jeremy Woo projects Anderson is set to be the No.16 pick in the upcoming draft. He projects the Oklahoma City Thunder will select the Atlanta native.

"Anderson has kept Texas Tech afloat after losing star teammate JT Toppin to injury on Feb. 17 and continues to shoot the ball exceptionally well (42.7% from 3).

"The First-Team All Big-12 pick has positioned himself well in a very deep point guard class, forming a strong secondary tier with Bennett Stirtz and Labaron Philon. NBA teams love Anderson's well-rounded game and ability to play on and off the ball, with his average physical profile and lack of strength the main factor suppressing his stock. Texas Tech earned a double-bye and will begin Big 12 tournament play on Thursday.

"Oklahoma City owns this pick from Philadelphia with top-four protections, giving them a second chip to play with in the middle of the first round."

Can Christian Anderson’s Breakout Season Boost His Draft Stock Even Higher?

The Thunder remain a top team in the league and are once again favorites to win the 2026 title. It's unclear if the Thunder will even use the pick. On top of that, Oklahoma City has a ton of guards on its roster, so it may not even need Anderson on their roster.

Nonetheless, Anderson has helped his draft stock like no other. In the season, the sophomore guard has been phenomenal, averaging 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 30 games and 38.6 minutes of action.

Anderson is having a standout season, and it could only get better from here on out.

His 7.8 assists per game lead the Big 12 and rank third nationally, while he also ranks fifth in conference scoring. Anderson has earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors three times this season and was named to both the Wooden Award ballot and the Naismith National Player of the Year late-season watchlist.

The 19-year-old has recorded eight double-doubles and scored 20 or more points in 12 games. He posted a career-high 34 points in the season opener against Lindenwood and added 31 points with a career-high 11 rebounds in a win over Cincinnati.

Anderson is a top guard in the country. With March Madness ahead of us, he has a chance to prove that he is worth a lottery pick.

Latest Texas Tech News