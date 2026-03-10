Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks have won six games in a row and are within striking distance of the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference heading down the stretch of the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Hawks are favored at home – where they have struggled a bit this season – against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas has lost seven games in a row and is in danger of falling to 13th in the Western Conference if it continues to struggle. The Mavs likely want to tank to land a better draft pick, but Flagg is still playing at this point in the season despite missing some time with a midfoot sprain.

Atlanta, which is 15-16 at home this season, has turned things around as of late, ranking in the top 10 in the league in net rating over its last 10 games. Can the Hawks shock everyone and go on to win the Southeast division?

A strong finish to the season could make that a reality, and Atlanta has a favorable matchup against an under .500 team on Tuesday night. The Hawks are 16-10 against those teams this season and are 9.5 -point favorites in the latest betting odds.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Mavs +9.5 (-110)

Hawks -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavs: +310

Hawks: -395

Total

240.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mavericks vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 21-43

Hawks record: 33-31

Mavericks vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – doubtful

Tyler Smith – doubtful

John Poulakidas – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Jonathan Kuminga – questionable

Mavericks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Klay Thompson OVER 10.5 Points (-115)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Thompson is worth a look to hit his season average in scoring:

Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson has been coming off the bench in a limited role for the tanking Mavericks, but I still think he’s worth a look in the prop market on Tuesday.

Thompson has scored 11 or more points in four of his last eight games, including a 24-point game against Orlando and a 19-point game against Boston. The Mavs star has taken double-digit shots in six of his last eight games, which gives him a pretty solid floor when his points prop is set this low.

Atlanta is just 21st in the NBA in opponent points per game, so that should set up well for the Dallas offense. Thompson – despite the reduced role – is still averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 38.2 percent from 3.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

All season long, the Hawks have been a shaky team at home, but they’ve been much better as of late during this six-game winning streak.

Atlanta has covered the spread in five straight games as a home favorite, including multiple games as a double-digit home favorite. In fact, the Hawks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games, with their lone ATS loss coming as an underdog against Miami.

So, I don’t mind backing the Hawks in this matchup, especially since Dallas is an awful 8-14 against the spread as a road underdog – the second-worst mark in the NBA.

The Mavs have lost five games by double digits during this seven-game skid, including three of their last four by 20 or more points. They’re just 27th in net rating over their last 10 games (-11.4) and need to be treated like one of the worst teams in the league.

Pick: Hawks -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

