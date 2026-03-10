Pistons vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have lost four games in a row, and their lead atop the Eastern Conference has dwindled in the process.

Detroit is just 2.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics – who now have Jayson Tatum back – heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn upset the Pistons over the weekend, although this game will be the second night of a back-to-back for Jordi Fernandez’s squad.

Brooklyn won at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday with Michael Porter Jr. out of the lineup, and it could get him back in action on the second night of a back-to-back.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as sizable road favorites, and it’s worth noting that Cunningham did miss the team’s loss to the Nets. Still, the Pistons were then blown out by Miami on Sunday and are outside the top-15 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -14.5 (-110)

Nets +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -1050

Nets: +675

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pistons record: 45-18

Nets record: 17-47

Pistons vs. Nets Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Ausar Thompson – out

Caris LeVert – out

Tolu Smith – out

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pistons vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Duncan Robinson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-136)

Robinson knocked down three shots from deep in his last meeting with the Nets, and I shared today why he’s one of my favorite prop plays for this 11-game slate:

Detroit Pistons wing Duncan Robinson has a favorable matchup against a Brooklyn Nets team that he made three 3-pointers against over the weekend.

Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, which means Robinson should get some good looks for Detroit as it looks to snap a four-game skid. The Pistons sharpshooter is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season while shooting 39.2 percent from 3.

He’s cleared this prop line in five of his last 10 games while averaging 7.0 3-point attempts per game since the All-Star break. The usage will be key to monitor for Robinson, but it’s hard to pass him up against one of the worst 3-point defenses in the league.

Pistons vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Brooklyn is just 12-14 against the spread as a home underdog this season, but it has posted an average scoring margin of just -6.2 points in those games.

The Nets already upset the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons earlier this week, and Detroit remains short-handed (even with Cade back) on Tuesday. Ausar Thompson and Caris LeVert will miss this game, leaving Detroit with a thinner rotation than usual.

The Pistons have sunk to 16th in the league in both offensive rating and net rating over their last 10 games, yet oddsmakers expect them to win this game by 15 or more points.

I simply can’t get there after the Pistons were outclassed by Miami on Sunday. I think Detroit wins this game, but I’ll take the 14.5-point cushion with the Nets.

Pick: Nets +14.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.