Texas Techs JT Toppin suffers torn ACL vs Arizona State and will miss the rest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior forward JT Toppin will miss the remainder of the season, the university confirmed after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee late in the second half in Tech’s 72-67 loss vs Arizona State Tuesday night.

Injury Update on JT Toppin:



An MRI has confirmed that Texas Tech junior forward JT Toppin sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee Tuesday night in the game at Arizona State. — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 18, 2026

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year went down after an awkward landing while driving to the basket in the final six minutes of action in the second half. Toppin had to be helped off the court and did not return, ending his 20-point, eight-rebound night as the Red Raiders' leading scorer. Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland gave an update on Toppin’s status during the post-game press conference.

“It was hard to say until we get it looked at closely,” said McCasland, “I just know he's really disappointed he’s such a competitor…” “It was hard to say because he was pointing at the back of his leg initially, so yeah, it's a lower leg.”

JT Toppin heads to the locker room following an apparent right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/1JDSGcYK5J — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2026

With the confirmation that Toppin’s injury is season-ending, the 6 '9 Texas native solidified himself as one of the best players not only in the Big 12 but across the country during his junior season. Toppin leads the nation in made field goals while being top 10 in the country in scoring, rebounding, and double-doubles. While being the best rebounder and secured the most double-doubles across the conference.

Toppin also rewrote history multiple times this season while on the floor for Texas Tech. He was a part of the first duo, along with sophomore guard Christian Anderson, as a Wooden Award Top 20 selection. With dynamic performance over the weekend, Toppin dropped 31 points while grabbing 13 rebounds vs No. 1 Arizona, becoming the second player in Big 12 History to record a 30-point double-double against an AP-ranked number one team since 2016. While being on pace to be the second ever player in the Big 12 since Blake Griffin since the 2008-2009 season to average 20-plus points, and 10-plus rebounds. Toppin truly defined himself as a dawg, fearless, and resilient on the floor for Texas Tech this year.

The Red Raiders will be back in action in Lubbock on Saturday to take on Kansas State, who won their second Big 12 game last night against Baylor under Interim Head Coach Matthew Driscoll. With Tech now without their leading scorer and rebounder, McCasland’s squad is in a next man up mentality with five games left before the end of the regular season.

Texas Tech will take on Kansas State on Saturday, February 21st at 1:30 P.M. CST on FOX.