The Numbers That Could Decide Texas Tech vs Alabama

Texas Tech is dancing into the round of 32 where they will meet the blazing-fast Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama has developed an identity of face-paced, offensive-branded basketball under head coach Nate Oats, something that Texas Tech will witness first hand in their second-round matchup.

The question is, how does Texas Tech matchup with that - and what do the statistics suggest about what to expect when we see the two teams matchup?

"Live by the Three, Die by the Three"

It seems Nate Oats has implemented a philosophy of sorts in the Crimson Tide. Looking at 3-point attempts versus pace matched up, nobody in the country shoots the three like Alabama at the speed that they do.

Texas Tech can win if the can slow down the Crimson Tide pic.twitter.com/CQtNA24BLV — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 22, 2026

In order for Texas Tech to stay in this game and win it, they will need to make Alabama uncomfortable. That means slowing the game down, playing out possessions, and do not let it turn into a up and down shooting battle where Alabama thrives.

Ball Security and Depth

For a team that plays as fast as Alabama does, they surprisingly aren't reckless. They are one of the best teams in the country at taking care of the ball, something Texas Tech will need to try and change if they want to disrupt Alabama.

Alabama plays fast AND they don't turn the ball over. Texas Tech will have to change one of those things if they want to win on Sunday pic.twitter.com/ejy4WYrmF1 — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 22, 2026

Another area of weakness the stats show for Texas Tech is overall bench depth. It's bad enough that Tech has had to deal with injuries all season long, and are without JT Toppin, but playing a 6 man rotation at the pace Alabama plays at is a recipe for disaster.

Bench Points / Pace for BAMA/TTU pic.twitter.com/0mya2uAAjL — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 22, 2026

Many role players will have to get involved, and they will have to show out when they do. Christian Anderson will need a breather or two to keep up with this Alabama team, so someone will have to keep them afloat while he catches his breath.

Defending the Arch

The most promising stat for Texas Tech's advantage comes from the team's ability to defend the three. Per the graph below, teams in the upper right quadrant do not allow their opponents to shoot many threes, and do not have a high percentage made against them. Texas Tech sits in that upper right quadrant, crafting the perfect position when facing a team like Alabama.

Alabama vs. Texas Tech should be a high-flying, high scoring game that is projecting to be a ton of fun. The game will be decided by which team gets uncomfortable, and if Alabama's pace is too much for the Red Raiders to handle.

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