Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28
In this story:
The Alabama Crimson Tide sits two games back from Florida for the top spot in the SEC, and the Tennessee Volunteers sit three games back. That makes Saturday's game between the two teams important not only for seeding in the upcoming conference tournament, but the winner will also significantly boost its resume for next month's NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday night's SEC showdown.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama +5.5 (-110)
- Tennessee -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama +215
- Tennessee -265
Total
- OVER 163.5 (-110)
- UNDER 163.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 28
- Game Time: 6:00 pm ET
- Venue: Food City Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama Record: 21-7 (11-4 in SEC)
- George Washington Record: 20-8 (10-5 in SEC)
Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-2 in Alabama's last seven games
- Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Alabama
- Alabama is 1-5 ATS in its last six games played on a Saturday
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Tennessee's last six games
- The UNDER is 13-1 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams
Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers
There's no question that Ja'Kobi Gillespie is the most important player on the Tennessee roster. He's leading the team in points per game (18.1), assists per game (5.4), and steals per game (1.9), while's shooting 41.2% from the field. He scored 24 points in Tennessee's 79-73 win against Alabama earlier this season.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Alabama struggles offensively any time they face a team that defends the perimeter, and that's exactly what Tennessee does. The Volunteers rank 22nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. The first time these two teams met, Alabama shot just 23% from three-point range, leading to them eventually losing by six points.
This game is a stylistic nightmare for Alabama, so I'm going to bet on a similar result in the rematch, especially with the Vols now playing on their home court.
Pick: Tennessee -5.5 (-110)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets