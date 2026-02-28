Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The Alabama Crimson Tide sits two games back from Florida for the top spot in the SEC, and the Tennessee Volunteers sit three games back. That makes Saturday's game between the two teams important not only for seeding in the upcoming conference tournament, but the winner will also significantly boost its resume for next month's NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday night's SEC showdown.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Alabama +5.5 (-110)

Tennessee -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Alabama +215

Tennessee -265

Total

OVER 163.5 (-110)

UNDER 163.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Alabama Record: 21-7 (11-4 in SEC)

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-2 in Alabama's last seven games

Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Alabama

Alabama is 1-5 ATS in its last six games played on a Saturday

The UNDER is 5-1 in Tennessee's last six games

The UNDER is 13-1 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams

Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers

There's no question that Ja'Kobi Gillespie is the most important player on the Tennessee roster. He's leading the team in points per game (18.1), assists per game (5.4), and steals per game (1.9), while's shooting 41.2% from the field. He scored 24 points in Tennessee's 79-73 win against Alabama earlier this season.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

Alabama struggles offensively any time they face a team that defends the perimeter, and that's exactly what Tennessee does. The Volunteers rank 22nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. The first time these two teams met, Alabama shot just 23% from three-point range, leading to them eventually losing by six points.

This game is a stylistic nightmare for Alabama, so I'm going to bet on a similar result in the rematch, especially with the Vols now playing on their home court.

Pick: Tennessee -5.5 (-110)

