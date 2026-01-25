Three Takeaways From Texas Tech's Massive Win Over the Houston Cougars

Texas Tech's first matchup against the Houston Cougars was a four-point loss that ended in heartbreak in Houston, but the rematch was also decided by four points, and resulted in triumph for the Red Raiders.

Behind JT Toppin's 31 points and 12 rebounds, Tech was able to put an end to Houston's 11-game winning streak with a 90-86 win at the United Supermarkets Arena to give the Red Raiders sole possession of second place in the Big 12 conference behind only the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats.

As Texas Tech celebrates their fifth straight win in the 2025-26 season, here are a few takeaways from the big win over their in-state opponents.

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) shoots against Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) and Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. (5) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

JT Toppin Shows Up and Shows Out (Again)

Texas Tech's star junior forward was as electric as ever at home against Houston, scoring 31 points for the fourth time in the season, and for the 10th time in 12 games, put together a triple-double as he also brought in 12 boards.

After only recording four rebounds in the win against the Baylor Bears last Tuesday, Toppin's return to double digits on the boards confirms that he is the on-court leader of this team in terms of both scoring and on defense.

Toppin's season averages now grow to 21.6 points and 10.8 rebounds on the season, with the latter good enough for sixth in the nation.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) reacts with the crowd after a three-point shot against the Houston Cougars at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Down, But Never Out

The Red Raiders trailed plenty in the contest, from a seven-point deficit in the first half, and even when they got the lead back, they were only up by three points late in the contest with under a minute to go.

But despite 42 points by Houston's Kingston Flemings, that still wasn't enough to keep the Red Raiders down, as Donovan Atwell's three free throws in the closing moments of the game gave Tech just enough space to take the four-point win.

Atwell was also responsible for the back-to-back three pointers that gave the team the lead with a little under six minutes left in the contest, a lead that they would never surrender again in the game.

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) drives the ball around Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Winning the Battles That Count

Rebounds? Tech grabbed 44 to Houston's 28. Three pointers? Tech's 12 was just more than Houston's 11. And free throws? Texas Tech had 24, more than Houston's 17.

Tech did lose the turnover battle, but their wins in the other battles were just enough to give them the advantage and the win in huge fashion against the Cougars on Saturday.

The Red Raiders will get a well-deserved break in midweek play and will travel next weekend to the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando to take on the UCF Knights at 11:00 AM in a battle of two very statistically identical Big 12 teams.

