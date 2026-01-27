In the unforgiving grind of Big 12 basketball, momentum is everything. One good week can change a season, and Texas Tech just delivered one of its most important stretches yet. Behind a gritty road win and a statement home upset, the Red Raiders have surged into the national spotlight.

Signature Wins Spark Texas Tech’s National Climb

That momentum has now been rewarded. Texas Tech is ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25, climbing after a five-game winning streak. And that included a road victory at Baylor and a thrilling win over then-No. 6 Houston. Sitting at 16-4 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders are not just winning.

The climb continues 📈 pic.twitter.com/1fLI5HVbtr — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 26, 2026

The defining performance came inside a roaring United Supermarkets Arena. That's where the Red Raiders knocked off Houston 90-86 in one of the most electric games of the season.

It handed Houston its first Big 12 loss of the year and made Texas Tech the only team in the conference to defeat the Cougars in each of the last two seasons. It also marked Tech’s second top-10 victory this season and improved its record against ranked opponents to 3-4.

The jump to No. 11 in the AP Poll is more than a weekly headline. It marks a significant milestone for the program. That extended Texas Tech’s school-record streak to 21 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.

The respect is not limited to one poll. Texas Tech also sits at No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and has climbed to No. 18 in the NCAA NET rankings, a key metric that heavily influences NCAA Tournament seeding.

What Lies Ahead for the Red Raiders

Arizona holds the No. 1 spot at 20-0, followed by UConn, Michigan, Duke, and Nebraska. But the Big 12 continues to separate itself as the deepest conference in the country. Even after the loss in Lubbock, Houston remains a factor, ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. Iowa State checks in at No. 8, BYU at No. 13, and Kansas at No. 14.

This 21-week streak in the AP Top 25 did not happen overnight. It traces back to the 2024-25 season, when Texas Tech surged late and finished with an Elite Eight appearance, ending the year ranked No. 8 nationally.

Entering this season, the Red Raiders earned a preseason ranking of No. 10, the highest in program history. Staying ranked week after week has reinforced that this group is no longer a surprise contender. Texas Tech has evolved into a program defined by stability, depth, and postseason expectations.

Texas Tech gets a brief pause this week before returning to action on Saturday, Jan. 31, with a road trip to Orlando to face UCF at 11 a.m. CST. That matchup serves as a lead-in to one of the biggest home games of the season.

On Feb. 2, the Red Raiders will host No. 14 Kansas in Lubbock, a game that could further reshape the Big 12 standings. At 6-1 in conference play, Texas Tech now faces the challenge that comes with success.

