Who Stands Between Texas Tech and a Sweet Sixteen Spot After Akron Win

The Texas Tech Red Raiders avoided a first-round upset. After being a popular first-round upset pick, the Red Raiders will live to fight another day.

The Red Raiders come out of the first round of March Madness with ease. Tech rolled through the Akron Zips 91-71 and will advance to the second round of the tournament.

The Red Raiders led for most of the game but let the Zips hang around for most of it. However, they flipped the switch in the back half of the second half and rode their way to victory.

Who Will Texas Tech Face in the Round of 32?

Now, Tech will await its next opponent in the round of 32. Texas Tech will await the winner of No. 4 seed, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 13 seed Hofstra Pride.

The Crimson Tide entered the contest as heavy double-digit favorites at -11.5 points. No matter how this game plays out, the Red Raiders will have their hands full.

On paper, the toughest matchup will be the Tide. Alabama makes 45.8 percent of its shots from the field this season. They are driven by elite, high-efficiency offense that prioritizes 3-point shooting and a "smashmouth" style, complemented by top-tier talent and athleticism.

The Tide has an elite offense as they rank among the best in 3-point attempts and efficiency. Their guard play could also give the Red Raiders some trouble. Led by guards Labaron Philon Jr., who averaged 21.7 points per game and freshman Amari Allen, they both contribute significantly to the Crimson Tide's scoring and rebounding.

While Alabama is a great team, they struggle with overall rebounding and defensive inconsistency. The Red Raiders could make them play with their elite guard play led by Christian Anderson and Donovan Atwell.

Tech's other potential opponent is the Pride. They are far from the favorites to make a deep run, but that's the beauty of March Madness: anything can happen.

The Pride has been a standout team this season. They posted a 24–10 record, earning them a spot in the big dance. Hofstra landed as the No. 13 seed behind elite guard play, stifling half-court defense, and the leadership of head coach Speedy Claxton.

Their success has been fueled by a balanced, experienced roster that thrives on physical play and controlling the tempo of the game.

The Pride are led by their star guards, CAA Player of the Year Cruz Davis, who averages 20.2 points per game and freshman standout Preston Edmead, who was named the CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player. Davis and Edmead could make some real noise this weekend. The two guards are capable of taking over games, hitting clutch shots, and do a tremendous job creating their own offense.

Hofstra has a slow pace to their game, which is uncharacteristic of the college game and could mess with a fast-paced team like Tech.

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