Why Christian Anderson’s NBA Landing Spot Is More Complicated Than It Seems

The Red Raiders have another first-round NBA draftee. Christian Anderson officially marks his territory as one of the most prolific players in Texas Tech history.

History for Anderson

Anderson becomes the first Red Raider drafted in round one of the NBA draft since Jarrett Culver in 2019. He’ll join only three other Texas Tech alums who were drafted on night one. Only Culver, Tony Battie, and Zhaire Smith make up the other first-round selections for Texas Tech.

Anderson made headlines all season long as he led the Red Raiders to a 23-11 season and the second round 0f the NCAA tournament. Anderson led Tech with 38 minutes per game and averaged 18.5 points and 7.4 assists per game.

Tech fans saw all season long what Anderson is capable of, and will not look towards the NBA to continue to watch him grow throughout his pro career. Since his arrival to Lubbock, Anderson has grown quickly but steadily in nearly all facets of his game.

Anderson to Charlotte

Drafted 18th overall to the Charlotte Hornets, Anderson will join star point guard Lamelo Ball on a young Hornets team. The Hornets also selected former Washington star forward Hannes Steinbach, who is Anderson’s teammate on the German national team.

Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson played together on Germany's 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup team. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/h5N71gTqaV — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) June 24, 2026

While the Hornets are a bit of a surpise in terms of landing spots, it offers some upside for Anderson’s game. The Hornets have struggled without Ball in the game, and Anderson will be a phenomenal piece to play behind him.

Anderson’s three-point ability and playmaking offer him a high upside, but his height and athleticism profile may leave something to be desired for Charlotte. The puzzling part about the selection is that Anderson excels in the same areas as Ball. Playmaking, ability on the pick and roll, pull up shooting, are all areas both players excel in.

While Anderson’s talent is clear, there may have been destinations that could have offered him a better fit. Anderson is used to playing a major role on his team, and it will be interesting to see him take a backseat on this Hornets squad.

Charlotte has long struggled offensively whenever LaMelo Ball rests or is injured. Anderson averaged 7.4 assists per game and led the Big 12 with a total of assists. He’s a pick-and-roll maestro, which translates so well to Charlotte’s screen-heavy offensive system. The bench unit won't stagnate with a high-IQ playmaker who can smoothly run offensive sets if Ball is sidelined with injury or just needing a rest during the game.

Nonetheless, Anderson has polished, NBA-ready qualities that could make him an immediate contributor for the Charlotte Hornets. As he continues to grow in his capabilities, There is little doubt that he will become a very solid NBA guard if he taps into what Red Raider fans have seen him do over this past season. He may be exactly what the Hornets need for this upcoming season.

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