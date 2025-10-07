A Major Reason Texas Tech is Winning that few people are Talking About
The Texas Tech defense has really risen to the occasion this season and is a main reason that the Red Raiders are undefeated this year.
The Texas Tech 5-0 start and No. 9 national rating can be attributed in large part to their strong defense this season. The team's identity may not have changed from being centered on outscoring opponents with a high-powered offense to being based on a powerful, dominating defense and controlling time of possession, but the Red Raiders' defense has been outstanding this season.
The Red Raiders' defense is holding opponents to an average of only 11.2 points per game, which is only 56 points allowed over five games. The defense leads the Big 12 in interceptions this season, and for a program that had the second-worst statistical defense in the Big 12 at the end of the previous season, this is a significant improvement through five games.
A redesigned defensive line has played a major role in the defense's success in containing the run and applying pressure to the quarterback this season. Against the run, the Red Raiders are third in the country in this category. Supported by significant transfer signings in the offseason, the defensive front seven has been characterized as disruptive, and they are seemingly in the backfield of nearly every other pass play and filling up every hole that is open by the opposing team's offensive lines on running plays.
By continuously winning the battle for possession, the defense has been able to stop opponents' offensive momentum more often than not and thus sets up short fields for the Red Raider offense.
One of the defense's turnovers they created was an interception versus Houston that was returned to the 25-yard line and resulted in a touchdown moments later for the Red Raiders' offense. The defense played especially well in their resounding 35-11 victory over Houston, forcing three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble) and shutting Houston out in the second half as the Cougars were unable to score any points in the second half.
Texas Tech has won all five of its games by a margin of at least 24 points thanks to the defense's outstanding play. With the defense giving up an average of just 11.2 points each game, they have a 243-56 total scoring difference after five games.
As a result of this identity change and emphasis on "defense travels," Texas Tech has been able to open Big 12 conference play with back-to-back road victories against formidable opponents like Utah State and Houston.