BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Big 12 Championship
Two top-12 teams will face off for the second time this season in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech will host BYU as a 13.5-point home favorite after blowing the Cougars out 29-7 during the regular season.
The Red Raiders have scored more points than every team but North Texas and Indiana. They boast a top-10 passing attack and have the nation’s top rushing defense. The Cougars rushing attack will have to bounce back in a big way after totaling just 67 rushing yards the first time these two teams met this season.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +12.5 (-108)
- Texas Tech: -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- BYU: +400
- Texas Tech: -550
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- BYU: 11-1
- Texas Tech: 11-1
BYU vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
BYU
Bear Bachmeier: Bachmeier just had one of the most impressive passing performances of his collegiate career. The freshman quarterback threw for 289 yards and a score while completing 84 percent of his passes against UCF. His passing will likely be crucial in this matchup, as Texas Tech limited him to 12 rushing yards on 11 attempts earlier this year.
Texas Tech
Behren Morton: Morton had an easy final regular-season game and threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia in his last outing. Minor injuries have limited his production throughout the year, but few quarterbacks can match his ceiling when he’s completely healthy. He averaged 242.8 passing yards in the 10 games he appeared in before the Big 12 Championship.
BYU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech and BYU are both elite against the spread. This game will take place at a neutral venue, but it’ll essentially be a home game for the Red Raiders in Texas.
Two of the three games the Cougars have failed to cover in this season were on the road and the Red Raiders have already demonstrated that they can neutralize the underdog’s greatest strength.
BYU is averaging nearly 195 rushing yards per game and couldn’t do anything against Texas Tech’s defense on the ground despite the fact that it has the second most rushing yards (2,334) in the Big 12 this season.
Texas Tech can cover and sweep this year’s series with BYU.
PICK: Texas Tech -12.5 (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.