Big 12 Cancels Preseason Poll One Year After Arizona State, Picked 16th, Wins Conference
It's the end of an era in the Big 12.
The conference's athletic directors and coaches have decided to do away with the preseason poll, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The news comes just a year after the Arizona State Sun Devils, picked last in the preseason poll voted upon by media representatives and released in July of 2024, went on to capture the Big 12 championship with its 45-19 win over Iowa State (picked sixth) in Dec. 2024.
The Sun Devils certainly didn't forget the slight either, as then-running back Cam Skattebo mentioned the preseason poll in a postgame victory message following the Big 12 title game win.
Before Arizona State's stunner, the preseason poll had accurately predicted the Big 12 title winner in six of the previous eight polls.
But, clearly, the Big 12 didn't want to provide any more teams with bulletin board material after seeing what the Sun Devils accomplished.