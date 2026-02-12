A Record Eight Texas Tech Football Players invited to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

LUBBOCK, Texas — The NFL released the official list of players who are invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. A record eight of the 319 prospects invited were Red Raiders, so here are some familiar faces that NFL scouts and representatives will be meeting and evaluating, in Indianapolis, February 23rd through March 2nd.

Beheren Morton Quaterback

A cowboy knows job's not done 'till it's done 🤠



📺 ABC

Beheren Morton appeared in 44 games across his 5-year career for the Red Raiders. Morton was pivotal in 2025, appearing in 12 games across the regular and postseason, throwing for 2,780 yards on a career high 66% completion percentage, which tied for first in the Big 12, to tag along with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Despite missing two games and battling injury throughout the home stretch, the Red Raider signal caller played a pivotal role in the team's route to its first-ever program Big 12 Championship in a 34-7 victory over BYU. Morton is one of 15 quarterbacks to participate in this year's scouting combine.

Caleb Douglas Wide Receiver

Caleb Douglas appeared in all 13 games this season for the Red Raiders. The former Florida transfer led the Tech offense in multiple stats across his second season in Lubbock, including receiving yards with 846, which was the 5th best across Big 12 receivers, along with a team high 7 receiving touchdowns.

Douglas averaged 15.6 yards per reception, which was top ten in the Big 12, and 65.1 yards per game, which was top ten in the Big 12.

The 6 '4 senior has also already had the chance to impress in front of NFL scouts as Douglas participated in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. Douglas has made the most of his two seasons with the Red Raiders, routinely establishing himself as a dynamic playmaker in the passing game as one of the two Tech wide receivers invited.

Reggie Virgil Wide Receiver

Behren to Reggie after the J-Rod pick‼️

Reggie Virgil spent one season in Lubbock, transferring in from Miami of Ohio last offseason. Virgil established himself as an explosive playmaker in the Tech offense as the season went on, grabbing more receptions this season than his entire three-year career total combined with 57 receptions, a team high, to tag along with 705 yards, and eight scores rushing and receiving.

The 6 '3 senior surpassed both 1,000 and 1,500 career receiving yards which notched him inside the top 100 in active receiving yards. Along with being among only 100 active wide receivers to eclipse 1,500 career yards. Virgil, like his teammate Caleb Douglas, was one of five Red Raiders to participate in the Senior Bowl in front of NFL Scouts flashing his electricity as a high motor pass catcher, as the second Tech wide receiver invited to this year's Scouting Combine.

David Bailey Defensive Linemen

David. Bailey.



Another 4th down stop.

David Bailey established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the country in his lone season with the Red Raiders. A 2025 offseason transfer from Stanford, Bailey appeared in every game this season along the Tech defensive line. The 6 '3 pass linebacker finished the season with the most sacks across the entire nation with a career high 14.5 sacks. Bailey also set career highs in tackles for loss with 19.5, total tackles with 52, and solo tackles with 32, making himself a household name as one of the best defensive players in program history.

Bailey was named to the AP All-America First Team and won Big 12 Defensive Newcomer and Player of the Year. There is no question Bailey played a massive role in a Tech defense that sacked opposing quarterbacks 41 total times, jointly flexing the best run defense across college football. Amongst NFL analyst Bailey should be one of the top, as well as many defensive linemen to hear their names called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Skyler Gill-Howard Defensive Lineman

Skyler Gill-Howard joined the Tech defense after transferring from NIU last offseason, despite only starting in six games due to an ankle injury he suffered against Kansas in October that ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season. Gill-Howard’s impact early on was riveting. Gil-Howard totalled 13 total tackles, collectively with six quarterback hits, a half sack, and one interception.

His most impressive performance came against Kent State, where Gill-Howard recorded a season high four total tackles and a pick-six, which earned him Big 12 defensive player of the week.

The 6 '1 senior fully displayed versatility along with explosiveness, something the former division two walk on has always shown at every stop in his college football journey. Nonetheless, Gill-Howard is touted as an impressive prospect amongst draft analysts and is one of four Tech defensive linemen to be invited to Indianapolis.

Romello Height Defensive Linemen

Dametrious Crownover beating Romello Height, finishing the rep without a helmet no less

Romello Height was considered one of the best pass rushers in the transfer portal last offseason, rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the portal as a prospect rated by ESPN. After spending his junior season at Georgia Tech, Height landed in Lubbock, where, like many of the defensive linemen across the Tech pass rushing front, he made his presence known for opposing offensive linemen.

Height racked up 10 total sacks, which was second in the team behind David Bailey. Simultaneously finishing the season fourth in the Big 12 in sacks, Height was the fourth highest rated defensive player according to Pro Football Focus, and was named to the All Big 12 First Team across other accolades.

He showed off his range of speed and burst at the Senior Bowl, and is largely seen as someone who could develop into a high-level starter, according to Draft Analysts.

Lee Hunter Defensive Linemen

First-half shutout for the defense 😤



First-half shutout for the defense 😤

6th time this season the D has posted a scoreless half

Lee Hunter was a top 20 overall portal prospect and the No. 2 defensive lineman according to ESPN’s prospect ratings when he hopped in the transfer portal after three productive seasons at UCF.

In his lone season with the Red Raiders, Hunter finished the season as one of the major pillars in the Tech rushing defense. Seeing action in all 13 games for the Tech defense, recording 41 total tackles with a tackle for loss in each of his last five down the home stretch of the season.

Hunter was named to the AP All-American Second Team and All Big 12 First Team for his efforts in helping the Red Raiders have the best run defense in college football. Hunter showed off his dominance as a bull rusher, impressing at the Senior Bowl.

According to draft analysts, Hunter is in the same boat as many of his his fellow defensive line teammates who could expect to go inside the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jacob Rodriguez Linebacker

His name is Jacob Rodriguez and he's the best defensive player in the country.

Finally, last but certainly not least, senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is the eighth and final Red Raider to be invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. However, Rodriguez’s 2025 season was one for the history books in Lubbock.

Rodriguez finished the season with career highs in four different statistics. Including total tackles, in which the Wichita Falls native wrapped up 128 tackles. Rodriguez also showed off his ability to force turnovers, leading the nation in forced fumbles with seven, and second on the team in interceptions with four, appearing in every game in route to Tech’s first-ever Big 12 Title.

Rodriguez capped off his final season with Tech as the Butkus Award Winner, along with a long list of other accolades for his historic year.

Whilst also becoming one of five players in college football history to win both the Butkus and Bronko Nagurski Trophies.

With the cherry on top being Rodriguez finished fifth in the Heisman race. However, the playmaking didn't stop for Rodriguez when the college football season ended for Tech. He impressed at the Senior Bowl, continuing to force turnovers, whilst showcasing an arsenal in both run and pass defense in front of NFL scouts.

Following an outstanding season, Rodriguez has turned heads across NFL Draft Analysts thanks to his performance a the Senior Bowl.

With the NFL postseason in full swing, these eight Red Raiders have the opportunity to continue to turn heads and improve their draft stock come the end of the month. The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from February 23rd through March 2nd on both NFL Network and NFL+.

