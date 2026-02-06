Texas Tech Football Adds Mac Alexander as Assistant Special Teams Coach

In college football, games are often decided in moments that happen far from the spotlight of offensive and defensive headlines. A blocked kick, a booming punt, or a perfectly timed return can quietly swing momentum. With that reality in mind, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has strengthened the Red Raiders’ staff by announcing the addition of Mac Alexander. He is on the team as the program’s new Assistant Special Teams Coordinator and Specialists Coach.

Texas Tech Football Presents a Track Record of Disruptive Special Teams Play

Alexander arrives in Lubbock with a resume built on production, precision, and championship results. His hiring reflects Texas Tech’s continued emphasis on mastering the third phase of the game.

Join us in welcoming Mac Alexander as our new Assistant Special Teams Coordinator!



🔗 https://t.co/b1an5APz04 pic.twitter.com/ZiPEyU5Zfz — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 5, 2026

In 2023, his unit led the nation in kickoff return average at 29.95 yards per return, consistently giving the offense short fields. In 2024, that same attention to detail showed up on the coverage side, as his punt-return coverage unit ranked fourth nationally, allowing just 2.00 yards per return.

Alexander joins Texas Tech after a highly successful run at Colorado State Pueblo. That's where he served as associate head coach while coordinating special teams and coaching defensive backs and the passing game. During his final two seasons with the Thunderwolves, the program captured back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles, totaled 20 wins, and made two NCAA Division II playoff appearances.

The 2024 RMAC championship carried special meaning, marking CSU Pueblo’s first conference title since 2014 and just the eighth 10 win season in program history. Across his three year tenure, Alexander coached 21 All RMAC selections in his defensive backs and specialists rooms. Among them was Daniel Bone III, a three time All America honoree and First Team All RMAC selection who finished his career ranked 10th in program history with 243 tackles.

Power Five Experience and Specialist Development

Although his recent success came at the Division II level, Alexander is no stranger to major college football. From 2020 to 2021, he worked as a graduate assistant at Washington State. And that's also where his work with specialists produced immediate and measurable results.

In 2021, kicker Dean Janikowski earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors after converting 14 of 17 field goal attempts, the best percentage in the conference. That same season, punter Nick Haberer averaged 42.8 yards per punt and was named a Freshman All-American selection. Alexander’s time in Pullman concluded with Washington State’s appearance in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Alexander’s coaching journey also includes a successful stop at Tarleton State in 2019. There, he served as a safeties coach during an 11-1 season that ended with a Lone Star Conference championship. Under his guidance, Prince Robinson was named LSC Defensive Back of the Year and a First Team All-American after leading Division II with three interception returns for touchdowns.

He later coached at Western New Mexico in 2022 before joining CSU Pueblo. His career began at his alma mater, Colorado Mesa. That's exactly where he progressed from student assistant to graduate assistant and then full-time assistant coach.

More From Texas Tech On SI