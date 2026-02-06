Texas Tech Football Head Coach Joey McGuire Invests in Its Foundation with New Staff

The results on the turf at Jones AT&T Stadium are no longer just a promise because they are a matter of record. This past fall, the Texas Tech football program reached heights never before seen in its history. They captured their first Big 12 Championship and made a high-profile appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Red Raiders ended the campaign ranked as high as No. 7 nationally, and that's the highest final ranking in program history.

Joey McGuire Building an NFL-Style Foundation in Texas Tech Football

The wins are credited to the players and coaches under the Saturday lights. And head coach Joey McGuire has spent the last three years quietly building an "off-the-field" infrastructure designed to sustain this success. On Thursday, McGuire doubled down on that vision, announcing a series of high-level promotions for the staff members who serve as the foundation of the program’s front office.

Central to this is the role of the General Manager. It's a position occupied by James Blanchard, the very first member hired to McGuire’s charter staff.

Blanchard and his personnel staff are responsible for identifying every prospect to whom Texas Tech ultimately offers a scholarship. This unique model allows McGuire and his assistant coaches to prioritize player development and opponent scouting.

The results of this "front-office" approach are undeniable. In just three seasons, the Red Raiders have signed two high school recruiting classes ranked as high as No. 23 nationally, with the 2024 class also standing as the highest-rated in the Big 12.

To further solidify this structure, McGuire announced that Brian Nance and Quintin Jordan. They are both charter members of his staff and will now serve as assistant general managers.

Brian Nance, previously the Director of Player Personnel, will now oversee high school personnel recruiting. His rise coincides with Texas Tech’s recruiting rankings reaching decade-highs, including a 2024 class ranked as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.

Quintin Jordan continues his vital work in football operations while adding revenue share management to his responsibilities. He remains the primary contact for the initial eligibility of incoming student-athletes. As part of these shifts, Sean Kenney moves into the role of Director of Player Personnel as he enters his fifth season with the program.

Why the Personnel Model Is Delivering Results

While Blanchard manages the roster, Associate Athletics Director for Football Administration Antonio Huffman manages the environment. Often referred to by Joey McGuire as the "head coach off the field," Huffman enters his fifth season in his current role and seventh overall on the Texas Tech staff.

Huffman serves as the football program’s primary liaison regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation and the introduction of revenue sharing. He also oversaw the extensive facility upgrades that debuted during the 2024 season. That includes the south end zone renovation and the opening of the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.

A former standout defensive back for the Red Raiders and the Defensive MVP of the 2006 Insight Bowl, Huffman brings a "Red Raider for Life" mentality to a role that spans departmental budgets, team travel, academic coordination, and daily football operations.

Nance brings the perspective of a former All-Big 12 defensive lineman and Texas high school coach. Meanwhile, Jordan’s resume includes time at the NCAA national office and Conference USA.

That collective expertise allowed Texas Tech to execute a transfer portal strategy that drew national praise, with On3.com labeling the class the best in the country. By identifying targets months in advance and moving faster than nearly every program in the nation, Blanchard’s staff reshaped the Red Raiders’ roster into one capable of competing on the sport’s biggest stages.

