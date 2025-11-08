Best and Most Interesting ESPN 'College GameDay' Signs for Texas Tech vs. BYU
We will look at the best and most interesting signs from ESPN's "College GameDay" in Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech vs. BYU game. But first, a look at the history of signs for "College GameDay."
When the program first gained popularity, it was broadcast live from college campuses. Then, fans started bringing signs to "College GameDay," and the rest is history.
The 1994 season was the origin story. This was the second year that "College GameDay" had abandoned its studio model and begun taking its show on the road to a different university every week. The game with the earliest recorded sign was in Lincoln, Neb., during a Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. UCLA Bruins game covered by ESPN's "College GameDay."
Bobby Mersed is credited as the pioneer of the signs. Mersed, a Nebraska supporter, arrived holding a sign, saying, "Hi, Kay and Art from Fairfax, Virginia!" It was addressed to some Husker fans he had already met.
Campus police swiftly approached Mersed and told him, "No signs!" as carrying signs was not customary at the time. According to reports, he rolled up his sign and put it away after complying.
Even though his sign was swiftly removed, the concept is said to have originated at that precise instant. When other fans witnessed what he did, or when later audiences realized they would be featured on television, they began to carry their own.
Game day signs became one of the best things to post on social media platforms for college football fans, giving them the chance to voice their thoughts, crack jokes, make fun of opponents or commentators, and gain attention on national television.
The popularity of signs and their virality on social media really started to take off when fans began poking fun at players and their rivals. In 1999, a series of signs mocking former Florida State wide receiver Peter Warrick marked an early turning point.
Inside jokes and absurdity made the signs go viral more frequently on social media platforms. Recurring phrases or esoteric allusions like "Fluffhead" (a Phish reference) created their own legendary status on ESPN's "College GameDay" locations.
Fans have utilized signs to honor the cast of the show, particularly the adored Lee Corso, who has since retired, and to make marriage proposals (which occasionally result in the birth of children named "Espen GameDay".
The most famous "College GameDay" visit for Texas Tech occurred in 2008 when the Red Raiders hosted Texas. It was their most well-known appearance, as they hosted "College GameDay" before a big game, upsetting No. 1 Texas. Fans frequently refer to the signs from this occasion.
Today, the mass of humorous, outrageous, and often clever signs is one of the most recognized and celebrated traditions of ESPN's "College GameDay."
Texas Tech fans were up and early, displaying their creative and thought-provoking signs. The Red Raiders kick off against the Cougars at noon E.T. (11 a.m. local time) on Saturday, Nov. 8.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.