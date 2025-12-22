Holiday Wish No. 5 of 25 for Texas Tech Fans

The holiday season is a time to dream of wishes coming true, and many Texas Tech fans are hoping that theirs will come true. Before we look at holiday wish No. 5 for Red Raider fans this holiday season, here is a look back at wishes No. 25 through No. 6.

Many Red Raiders fans have had a wonderful month, as the football team defeated BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game and will play Oregon on New Year's Day in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The men's basketball team has given LSU and Duke its only losses so far this season, and the women's basketball team is undefeated heading into conference play. However, there is one game that the majority of Texas Tech fans want to win more than anything.

Holiday Wish No. 5: Texas Tech To Defeat Oregon To Advance to the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff

Texas Tech had a first-round bye since it was the No. 4 seed. If they beat No. 5 Oregon, they would move on to the CFP semifinal. After Oklahoma and Texas left the Big 12, doubts began to arise about the conference's strength. If Texas Tech beats a top-tier Big Ten team like Oregon, it would show how deep and tough the conference is and illustrate that Texas Tech is a serious team and a contender for the national title.

If the Red Raiders win, they will only need to win one more game to advance to the national championship game. For a program that has never made it to the CFP semifinal, this would be the biggest win in the program's 100-year history.

