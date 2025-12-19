Texas Tech Fans' Holiday Wish No. 7 of 25

As fans are anticipantly waiting for the final five wishes, we look at wish No. 7 for Texas Tech fans.

Much talk is about the Texas Tech defense and how dominant they have been, and deservedly so. The Red Raiders' defense has been the foundation and staple of their success this season. However, to secure a national championship, another aspect of this Texas Tech team must perform at its peak.

Holiday Wish No. 7: The Texas Tech offense averages 35 points a game through the College Football Playoff, led by Behren Morton.

While it is easier said than done, this request and wish are not unusual given the offensive production of the Red Raiders on the field this season. Texas Tech has been able to score 34 or more points in 11 games this season. However, the Red Raider kickers have collectively accounted for 28 field goals, and the defense has produced two touchdowns this season as well.

Here is where it gets intriguing in terms of the impact of the Texas Tech offense this season. The Red Raiders' offense, which ranks No. 2 in scoring offense in FBS, has averaged 42.5 points per game this season up to this point. Now, opposing fan bases may point out that it is inflated due to Texas Tech putting up 67 and 62 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kent State and, to a lesser extent, producing 45 and 42 points against Oregon State and Oklahoma State. Those four teams had a combined record of 11-38. Though they have done well against quality opponents as well this season.

Texas Tech has scored 34 points against BYU and Utah this season and 35 against Houston. Those three teams have a combined record of 30-7 but if you take away those four losses at the hand of the Red Raiders, that record changes to 30-3, as Texas Tech has a 4-0 record this season against those teams. The offense has produced, especially when Morton has been healthy and has played a full game this season. He has missed two games this season due to injury and has not played the entire game in others.

In order for Morton to get Texas Tech to the national championship game with the chance to bring home a national title, the run game needs to continue to produce, and the offensive line has to be not dominant up front against opposing defensive lines but solid and consistent to give him time to throw. The Red Raiders' offense is ranked No. 27 in the country in rushing offense, and they need to continue to produce in the CFP to keep defenses open to allow Morton and the pass offense to flourish.

If this wish materializes, it would likely propel Texas Tech to the national championship game. No team in the country will be able to score 35 or more points against this Red Raider defense, and the Texas Tech offense doesn't need to score seven touchdowns a game in the CFP, they just need to produce as they have during the regular season.

Although the competition in the CFP will be more challenging, the Red Raiders have earned their top-four seed for a reason. They are a great team with a ton of potential to make a deep run in this season's CFP. If this wish comes true, they will be playing in the national championship game.

