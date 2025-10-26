Best Social Media Posts Following Texas Tech's 42-0 Win over Oklahoma State
After the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma State 42-0 in a shutout, there was a big social media response that mostly focused on a few main themes.
Posting about the Red Raiders' domination and bounce-back victory, and excitement for the shutout, was one of the major themes of the social media responses posted after the game. Texas Tech fans were quite proud of the final score of 42-0, which was their first Big 12 home shutout since 2005. The defense's performance in limiting Oklahoma State to only 182 total yards was emphasized in social media messages.
Fans also posted about the special teams' performance and big plays, including J'Koby Williams's opening 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Jacob Rodriguez's 69-yard fumble return for a score, which were instant highlights and viral moments. The blocked punt early in the game also fueled posts praising the special teams unit.
Social media posts boosting coach Joey McGuire's success at Texas Tech were also popular among fans, who celebrated the team's 7-1 start and 4-1 Big 12 record, their best in a dozen years, respectively. McGuire was often praised as a successful "CEO sort of coach" as he has taken a business-like approach in Lubbock.
The performance of third-string quarterback Mitch Griffis, a transfer from Wake Forest, who finished the game with a passing and rushing score, was the subject of social media posts. The unique trend of Texas Tech's success this season with backup quarterbacks was covered in posts.
While Oklahoma State fans are deeply disappointed and worried about their team's ongoing troubles, Texas Tech fans were enjoying a decisive, well-rounded victory while also worrying about the health of their starting quarterback after the game as well.
Here are the most prominent, entertaining, engaging, and thought provoking social media post following the Texas Tech victory over Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech fans, especially those who attended the game, were not thrilled that the toritilla toss tradition is no longer happening, but the vast majority of Red Raiders fans were happy with the 42-0 win over Oklahoma State. The main takeaways were the play of Jacob Rodriguez, who will be the starting quarterback against Kansas State, and the overall performance of their victory over Oklahoma State.
Now, throughout the week, expect the Red Raiders' focus to shift to their important game against Kansas State as the Red Raiders need to win as they are 4-1 in Big 12 play behind 1st place BYU and Cincinnati, who are both 5-0 in conference play.