Texas Tech’s Shiel Wood and CJ Ah You Sweep 2025 FootballScoop Linebackers Coach of the Year

The Texas Tech football program reached another historic milestone in 2025. And this time, the recognition came directly to the coaching staff that helped shape one of the nation’s most dominant defensive units. Shiel Wood and C.J. Ah You were collectively named the 2025 FootballScoop Linebackers Coaches of the Year. It's an honor selected by prior winners of the award and presented by Teamworks.

C.J. Ah You and Shiel Wood’s Defensive Vision Takes Hold

This landmark achievement reflects the elite execution displayed by the Red Raiders’ linebacker unit. Anchored by standouts such as Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey. Even the group performed with a level of discipline and intensity that consistently tilted games in Texas Tech’s favor.

C.J. Ah You and Shiel Wood have been named the @FootballScoop Linebackers Coaches of the Year 💪#WreckEm | @CoachAhYou | @ShielWood pic.twitter.com/K7fg2wvjIT — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 15, 2025

In the first season at Texas Tech, Shiel Wood served as both defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. He immediately stamped his identity on the unit. Wood arrived in Lubbock with a proven track record of defensive excellence, and his influence was felt right away. Dating back to 2021, when he first took on co-defensive coordinator duties at Army, Wood’s defenses have ranked inside the top 35 nationally in total defense in all four seasons.

Two defining traits have followed Wood throughout his career. His defenses consistently limit scoring, with opposing teams averaging fewer than 23.0 points per game over the past four seasons. Just as important is his emphasis on takeaways. Units coached by Wood at Troy and Tulane both ranked inside the national top 10 in turnovers forced, highlighting his aggressive and opportunistic philosophy.

He has repeatedly developed elite linebacker talent with direct paths to the NFL. At Troy, he coached Carlton Martial. He became the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and set the NCAA FBS career tackles record. At Army, Wood mentored All-Americans Andre Carter, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jon Rhattigan, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

C.J. Ah You’s Impact on the Edge

While Wood orchestrated the defensive system and inside linebacker play, C.J. Ah You oversaw the outside linebackers and edge rushers. A former NFL defensive end with the St. Louis Rams, Ah You has built a reputation as one of the top edge-rusher developers in college football.

His most notable success came with Tyree Wilson. He blossomed under Ah You’s guidance into a first-team All-American and the Big 12 leader in tackles for loss per game. Wilson was selected seventh overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He became the highest-drafted defensive player in Texas Tech history. Ah You continued that development trend with Myles Cole, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texas Tech has earned three bowl appearances and posted a winning Big 12 conference record in each of the last three seasons. It was a standard matched only by Kansas State during that span.

This award celebrates the often-overlooked role of position coaches, and by recognizing both Shiel Wood and C.J. Ah You, FootballScoop confirmed what the 2025 season made clear.

