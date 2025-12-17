Which Texas Tech Players Won Awards? Updated College Football Awards Tracker for 2025

The 2025 season culminated in a Big 12 Championship Game victory for the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. It secured a trip to the College Football Playoff and the Orange Bowl following a first-round bye. This win capped off a historic regular season for the Red Raiders, rewarding the hard work and dedication poured into the program by hundreds of individuals.

However, the Big 12 Championships Game trophy is just one of multiple that will be coming to West Texas after a historic season for the conference champions. Which Texas Tech players have earned national and all-conference honors?

While several players and coaches were named semifinalists and finalists for awards, this list will focus on which awards were won and distinctions earned throughout the season. This will be updated as awards are announced (Updated: Wednesday, Dec. 17). Stats are accurate through the first 13 games.

Texas Tech players pose with the trophy after beating BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which Texas Tech Players, Coaches Won Awards This Season?

Players

A.J. Holmes Jr.: All-American (AP, PFF), All-Big 12 (First Team: AP, PFF; Third Team: Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 35 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 4 PD

Often the unsung hero on Texas Tech's defensive line, Holmes stepped up after Skyler Gill-Howard's injury and dominated as both a run and pass defender up the middle. With starting experience at Houston, Holmes was a reliable piece on Tech's defense.

Behren Morton: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Stats (11 GP): 2,643 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.0% completion, 162.5 passer rating

Finishing his career in the top five of nearly every major passing category in program history, Morton has left a legacy as a fighter who played through several injuries. He missed some time this season but came back to lead Tech down the stretch.

Ben Roberts: All-Big 12 Third Team (Coaches), Big 12 Championship Game Most Outstanding Player

Stats (13 GP): 74 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 INTs, 6 PD

Roberts' two-interception day against BYU in the Big 12 title game was a standout performance for an impact player often overshadowed by his teammates. He will likely be a critical part of the Red Raiders' defense in 2026.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) makes an interception intended for BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brice Pollock: All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches, PFF as a Flex), All-Texas First Team (Dave Campbell's Texas Football)

Stats (13 GP): 46 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1 FR, 5 INTs, 7 PD

One of the most underrated additions in the transfer portal was Pollock, who instantly became a starter and standout for Texas Tech as an outside corner from Day 1. He led the Big 12 in interceptions in 2025.

Bryce Ramirez: All-Big 12 Third Team (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 22 tackles, 1.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Ramirez was a standout as a special teamer, which is the position at which he was selected to the All-Big 12 Third Team. He also served as a rotational linebacker and has made a massive comeback from his 2022 injury.

Caleb Douglas: All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 54 receptions, 846 yards, 7 TDs, 15.7 Y/R

Two years after transferring from Florida, Douglas led Texas Tech in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and yards per reception. He established himself as a go-to receiver and was fifth in the Big 12 in receiving yards.

Cameron Dickey: All-Big 12 (First Team: AP; Second Team: Coaches), All-Texas First Team (DCTF)

Stats (13 GP): 198 attempts, 1,095 yards, 14 TDs, 5.5 Y/A, 24 receptions, 216 yards, 2 TDs

Dickey was one of the top running backs in the Big 12 and the country, never more evident than his 263-yard day against the Kansas Jayhawks. He led the conference in rushing touchdowns and will continue to be a part of the Red Raiders' vision on offense.

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Cole Wisniewski: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 72 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 2 FF, 1 FR, 6 PD

After missing the 2024 campaign with the North Dakota State Bison due to a season-ending injury, Wisniewski bounced back in a major way in 2025. He has emerged as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate as a leader on the back end of Tech's defense.

Coy Eakin: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 47 receptions, 626 yards, 6 TDs, 13.3 Y/R

The former high school quarterback has continued to develop as a wide receiver for the Red Raiders' offense. After playing 93% of his snaps out wide in 2024, Eakin played inside on 91% of his snaps this season, showing his versatility. It paid off, as he scored two touchdowns in the Big 12 title game.

David Bailey: All-American (AFCA, AP, CBS Sports, On3, PFF, The Athletic, The Sporting News, Walter Camp), All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, PFF), All-Texas First Team (DCTF), Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (Coaches), Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches), Big 12 First-Year Transfer of the Year (AP), Pony Express Award (with Jacob Rodriguez)

Stats (13 GP): 43 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Bailey was one of the top prospects in the transfer portal last offseason, and he more than delivered on expectations. After being recognized as one of the top pass rushers in college football, he not only led the country in sacks but also developed his all-around game, making Texas Tech one of the most dangerous defenses in college football.

Texas Tech's David Bailey wraps up the BYU ball carrier during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davion Carter: All-Big 12 (Second Team: AP; Honorable Mention: Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 71.3 offensive grade, 65.5 run-blocking grade, 85.2 pass-blocking grade

Despite being second in blocking snaps on the team, Carter was the only member of the Red Raiders' five starters to commit zero penalties this season. He allowed just one sack, as he excelled as a pass blocker.

Howard Sampson: All-Big 12 (First Team: PFF; Third Team: Coaches), All-Texas First Team (DCTF)

Stats (13 GP): 72.7 offensive grade, 69.7 run-blocking grade, 83.8 pass-blocking grade

Sampson is on his third team in as many years, but he still excelled as a blocker, picking up quickly. He led all Tech offensive linemen in offensive grade while holding down Morton's blind side.

Jacob Ponton: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 71.2 offensive grade, 75.3 run-blocking grade, 67.2 pass-blocking grade

Ponton played opposite Sampson at right tackle, and while the offensive line play as a whole was not consistent all season, it was a large part of what made the Red Raiders' offense so powerful.

Jacob Rodriguez: All-American (AFCA, AP, CBS Sports, On3, PFF, The Athletic, The Sporting News, Walter Camp), All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches, PFF), All-Texas Defensive Player of the Year (DCTF), All-Texas First Team (DCTF), Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (AP, Coaches, PFF), Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi, Pony Express Award (with David Bailey)

Stats (13 GP): 117 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 7 FF, 2 FR, 4 INTs, 6 PD, 3 total TDs

In addition to all of his awards, Rodriguez was also fifth in Heisman voting. He was one spot away from receiving the coveted invitation to New York, but that does not mean he was not recognized for his historic season. He joins Manti Te'o (2012) as the only players to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Lombardi Award in the same season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) reacts in the first half after making a tackle against the Colorado Buffaloes at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

J'Koby Williams: All-Big 12 as a Returner (First Team: PFF; Third Team: Coaches), All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as an RB (Coaches), All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Stats (13 GP): 142 attempts, 787 yards, 6 TDs, 5.5 Y/A, 30 receptions, 371 yards, 2 TDs, 4 kick returns, 207 yards, 1 TD

The do-it-all back finished fourth in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards per game this season, as he served as a returner, downhill runner, and satellite back in Texas Tech's offense. He played a perfect complement to Dickey's style as a runner.

John Curry: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 67 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 4 PD

Curry, alongside Roberts and Rodriguez, helped form one of the strongest linebacking cores in college football. The Red Raiders were the No. 1-ranked team in pass coverage grade and run-defense grade, and the mustachioed men in the middle were a large reason why.

Lee Hunter: All-American (AP, CBS Sports, The Athletic), All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches, PFF), All-Texas First Team (DCTF)

Stats (13 GP): 34 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF

Adding to Tech's versatility on its defensive front was Hunter, who excelled as a first-year transfer from UCF. Providing in both pass defense and run defense, Hunter was a force in the middle, stepping up alongside Holmes after Gill-Howard's injury, causing havoc for opposing offenses.

Reggie Virgil: All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 55 receptions, 676 yards, 6 TDs, 12.3 Y/R, 2 rush attempts, 35 yards, 2 TDs

After a breakout season with the Miami RedHawks, Virgil continued to show off his pass-catching skills by leading the Red Raiders in receptions. He was top 10 in the Big 12 in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Romello Height: All-Big 12 (First Team: Coaches, PFF; Second Team: AP), All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Stats (13 GP): 33 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 9.0 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Height's talent was evident, but after joining the fourth team of his college career, he finally broke out as a pass rusher. He posted an elite 92.2 pass-rushing grade in 2025, showcasing the damage he can do to offenses' game plans.

Texas Tech's Romello Height makes his entrance before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sheridan Wilson: All-Big 12 Third Team (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 65.7 offensive grade, 61.7 run-blocking grade, 90.4 pass-blocking grade

As Tech's starting center, Wilson led the team in blocking snaps and pass-blocking grade. He also conceded no sacks and the fewest pressures of any starter (four).

Stone Harrington: All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 22 FGM, 27 FGA, 41 XPM, 42 XPA, 107 points, 58 long

While his accuracy beyond 40 yards was not ideal (9-of-14), he was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist for his ability to handle volume as a kicker. He is second in the Big 12 in points scored this season and had three games of 5+ field-goal attempts.

Terrance Carter Jr.: All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)

Stats (13 GP): 46 receptions, 552 yards, 5 TDs, 12.0 Y/R, 2 rush attempts, 24 yards

The most impressive development in Carter's game was his ability to contribute as a run blocker. However, his notable skill is his pass-catching ability, and Carter contributed at every level as a skilled tight end who can run downfield and catch short passes.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire shakes hands with director of athletics Kirby Hocutt before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coaches

C.J. Ah You: Linebackers Coach of the Year (FootballScoop, with Shiel Wood)

Joey McGuire: All-Texas Co-Coach of the Year (DCTF)

Kenny Perry: Special Teams Coordinator of the Year (FootballScoop)

Shield Wood: Linebackers Coach of the Year (FootballScoop, with C.J. Ah You)

Zarnell Fitch: Defensive Line Coach of the Year (FootballScoop)