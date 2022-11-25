Big 12 Week 13 Football Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

The predictions for the Red Raiders-Sooners game will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 in Week 13?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games.

Friday’s Game

Baylor at Texas, 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Baylor is coming off an emotional last-second defeat to TCU. I think they will be ready to go in Austin. Texas still has a lot to play for and with a win and some help could play in Arlington next week. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is ready to make a statement in what is likely his last game in front of the burnt orange faithful. Texas looked good on both sides of the ball last week and finally got over the hump and beat the Bears. Texas 38, Baylor 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Baylor has won two of the last three matchups. But it’s a series that Texas has owned for a long time. Texas should simplify — give the ball to Bijan Robinson and let him run. TCU’s Kendre Miller ran over Baylor last week. If Texas gives Bijan the ball, they’ll win. Texas 31, Baylor 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Both teams have already clinched a bowl bid, but the Longhorns could be playing for a bit more. A win Saturday gives the Longhorns a fighting chance to make the Big 12 Championship in hopes of a rematch against No. 4 TCU. Ultimately, this game will come down to quarterback play. Texas’ Quinn Ewers was seldomly asked to do much in the Longhorns' win over Kansas, while Baylor's Blake Shapen threw for 239 yards and tossed an interception in the loss to the Horned Frogs. In close matchups like this, it's best to pick the home team. Add in the fact that it could be running back Bijan Robinson's final game as a Longhorn, Texas is going for broke in this one. Texas 31, Baylor 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A win for Texas keeps its slim Big 12 championship game hopes alive, while Baylor has the chance to crush those dreams and ruin Texas' senior day. This game likely comes down to who can stop the run game the best, as both teams have the ability to beat the other on the ground. I anticipate Texas back Bijan Robinson to have another big game for Texas while cementing himself as the Doak Walker Award winner. Texas 35, Baylor 21

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. central, ESPN2

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: West Virginia has been extremely disappointing this season, and I think they will not be motivated in this matchup. Oklahoma State lost Bedlam, and they hope to end their season with a victory. I think Oklahoma State runs away from West Virginia and it ends up being a blowout. Oklahoma State 30, West Virginia 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is probably it for West Virginia coach Neal Brown, win or lose (and immense buyout notwithstanding). Oklahoma State 34, West Virginia 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State gets a much-needed morale win and sends quarterback Spencer Sanders off right on Senior Day. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers end a woeful season and send Neal Brown packing as the lone Big 12 firing of 2022. Oklahoma State 38, West Virginia 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This has the potential to be an entertaining, high-scoring shootout between two teams that have struggled on defense at times. That being said, I trust quarterback Spencer Sanders and the Oklahoma State offense more than West Virginia's and anticipate them winning a thriller in the early Saturday afternoon window. Oklahoma State 49, West Virginia 41

Iowa State at TCU, 3 p.m. central, Fox

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Will Iowa State ever win a close game? The answer to that question is a big fat no. Iowa State plays great defense but can't score points in the red zone and will get exposed by TCU this weekend. The Horned Frogs' magical season will continue as they head to Arlington with College Football Playoff hopes on the line. TCU pulls away in the second half as Iowa State won't be able to compete for 60 minutes. TCU 31, Iowa State 16

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I was at the 2014 game where TCU demolished Iowa State on its way to winning a share of the Big 12 title with Baylor … and getting kicked out of the College Football Playoff the next day. I don’t expect the committee to be fair to TCU if it loses either of the next two games. Treat ISU with respect — they have a great defense and a wrecking ball of a wide receiver. If the Horned Frogs do that, they’ll win. TCU 34, Iowa State 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If the game was in Ames, maybe Iowa State could keep it close. Instead, TCU will close out its improbable season by thanking the seniors for sticking through a coaching change with a perfect record. TCU coach Sonny Dykes caps off his Coach of the Year status with another victory in Fort Worth. TCU 28, Iowa State 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Iowa State, the worst team in the Big 12, hits the road to take on TCU, the best team in the Big 12. It would be a wonderfully chaotic scenario if Iowa State won and greatly hampered TCU's playoff aspirations, but I simply do not trust their offense to keep up with TCU's in a game that could get ugly in the second half. TCU 42, Iowa State 10

Kansas at Kansas State, 7 p.m. central, Fox

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Can the Jayhawks help send Texas to the Big 12 Title game? It will take a near-perfect performance on the road against their rival Kansas State. The Wildcats with a winning head to Dallas and have been playing solid football. Last week showed both teams are trending in different directions. I don't trust the Jayhawks defense to be able to slow down the Wildcats excellent run offense. Give me Kansas State to get it done and face TCU next week in Arlington. Kansas State 41, Kansas 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas fans will be rooting for Kansas. I think they’ll end up being disappointed. Kansas State 33, Kansas 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Congrats to Lance Liepold for getting Kansas to invest in its football program. Congrats to Jayhawk nation for keeping their best coach in over a decade in Lawrence. Congrats to Kansas State on punching its ticket to the Big 12 Championship. Congrats to all of Kansas, and Texas is still not back. Kansas State 38, Kansas 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This season is already a massive success for Kansas, regardless of the outcome of this game. Six wins and bowl eligibility are more than anyone anticipated. However, a chance to ruin a rival's shot at a conference championship has to have a nice ring to it, doesn't it? Maybe I'm crazy but give me Kansas, paving the way for Texas to make a Big 12 title game appearance. Kansas 28, Kansas State 21

