City Bank to Pay Fine for Red Raiders Celebration After OT Win Over Longhorns

Texas Tech's longtime corporate partner City Bank will cover the $50,000 fee issued to the Red Raiders for their postgame celebration at AT&T Jones Stadium.

The Big 12 conference handed down a $50,000 fine to Texas Tech on Monday for their postgame celebration at AT&T Jones Stadium after their overtime victory over rival Texas. It's a small price to pay for the people of Lubbock, Tx.. though, and one that university corporate partner City Bank is willing to pay.

The longtime sponsor and university partner will pay the $50,000 fine for the celebration says City Bank's CEO and President Cory T. Newsom.

"We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of Texas Tech Athletics," said Kirby Hocutt, the university's Director of Athletics. "We have passionate fans including our great partners at City Bank and their president Cory Newsom."

The fine comes after fans flooded the field at AT&T Jones Stadium following Tech's 37-34 upset victory over the Longhorns. It was the first win over Texas for the Red Raiders since 2017 and only their third since 2009. 

"We support Texas Tech in their effort to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday environment for everyone involved," said Newsom. "We also recognize the level of excitement a victory over a long-time rival can have on the Texas Tech student body and fan base...At the end of the day, we are proud of Texas Tech and proud supporters of our community."

It may be one of the first times that a corporate sponsor has stepped in to pay a university athletics fine like this and it shows a clear commitment from the community to the program.

The Red Raiders return to AT&T Jones Stadium for their homecoming game against West Virginia on Oct. 22,  when they'll be hoping to pull off another win in front of their home crowd. 

