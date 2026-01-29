Cole Wisniewski Gives Texas Tech Presence at 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl

The road to the NFL increasingly runs through Frisco, Texas. Now in 2026, Texas Tech will once again have a strong voice in the conversation.



The Red Raiders are set to be well represented at the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of college football’s premier pre-draft showcases. And while much of the early spotlight has centered on quarterback Behren Morton, the defense has earned its own moment.



Standout safety Cole Wisniewski has officially been selected to participate, giving Texas Tech a powerful presence on the national stage.

Anchoring a New Defensive Identity at Texas Tech

Wisniewski's path from an FCS standout to a key figure in the Big 12 is now being recognized at the highest level of NFL evaluation.

At 6 feet 4 inches and 220 pounds, the veteran safety brought size, intelligence, and calm leadership to the secondary. He finished the season with 78 total tackles, including 38 solo stops. He did that while showcasing his versatility with six tackles for loss, six passes defended, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

One of his most important moments came in the Big 12 Championship game against BYU. It is when his late pass breakup halted a Cougar drive and shifted momentum in Texas Tech’s favor.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is designed for players like Wisniewski. NFL evaluators value defenders who can impact the game at multiple levels, and his skill set fits that mold perfectly.

Wisniewski’s decision to spend his final season in Lubbock has been fully validated. His Shrine Bowl selection follows a 2025 campaign that also included preseason All-Big 12 honors, placement on the Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List, and inclusion on the Shrine Bowl 1000 list.

From North Dakota State Star to Big 12 Standout

Wisniewski’s path to Frisco was anything but conventional. Before arriving at Texas Tech, he built one of the most decorated defensive careers in North Dakota State history. He began his college career in 2020 as a linebacker. It was a move to safety following the 2022 season that unlocked his full potential.

His 2023 campaign with the Bison was historic. Wisniewski led all Division I players with eight interceptions, tying both Missouri Valley Football Conference and NDSU single-season records. That season, Pro Football Focus graded him at 93.0 overall, the highest mark among all FCS defenders.

After suffering a foot injury during summer workouts that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season, Wisniewski retained a year of eligibility. Having never used a redshirt, he entered Texas Tech ahead of the spring of 2025 as a Super Senior, ready to make an impact at the Power Four level.

Wisniewski earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2025 and was a consensus first-team FCS All-American in 2023. Analytically, he logged 1,479 defensive snaps during his NDSU career and graded above 76.0 in each of his final three active seasons. That included the nation-leading 93.0 mark in 2023.

Academically, Wisniewski is a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, a CSC Academic All-America First Team selection, and a Missouri Valley Football Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

