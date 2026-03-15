One Thing We Learned About Every Team During Week 1 of Free Agency

The first week of free agency was a busy one, with numerous signings, trades and transactions taking place across the league.

Free agency not only showed where players on the market were landing for next season, but the priorities and strategies of teams from across the league. The offseason is still new and plenty more will take place over the next wave of free agency, draft and camps, but here’s one thing we learned from every team through the first week of free agency.

Arizona Cardinals

Free agency signings: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Kendrick Bourne, LS Casey Kreiter, DL Roy Lopez, QB Gardner Minshew, OL Matt Pryor, OL Isaac Seumalo, DL Jonah Williams, OL Elijah Wilkinson

The Cardinals' quarterback situation remains bleak after they didn’t land Malik Willis and talks with Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly “hit a snag.” Whether the Cardinals roll with Jacoby Brissett, newly-signed Gardner Minshew or bring in another option, they’re shoring up positions of need offensively to help their signal-caller in 2026. With their signings of Isaac Seumalo and running back Tyler Allgeier, the Cardinals have helped out their offensive line and running game to go along with a receiving core featuring Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.

Atlanta Falcons

Free agency signings: WR Jahan Dotson, P Jake Bailey, TE Austin Hooper, K Nick Folk, LB Christian Harris, DE Cameron Thomas, QB Tua Tagovailoa

A quarterback competition is brewing in Atlanta. On Friday, general manager Ian Cunningham shared that Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will compete for the starting job in 2026. Penix Jr. is coming off a torn ACL, giving Tagovailoa a legitimate chance to win the role early in the year. At best, the arrival of Tagovailoa will hopefully ignite a fire under Penix and help him become a better quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens

Free agency signings: G John Simpson, DE Trey Hendrickson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Durham Smythe, G/C Jovaughn Gwyn

Much of the fanfare surrounding the Ravens this week naturally was their stunning decision to pull out of the Maxx Crosby trade and sign Trey Hendrickson the following day. One key storyline going forward, though, is Lamar Jackson’s contract situation.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made it clear back in January that he wanted to get an extension with Jackson done before the start of free agency. He said at the time, "The urgency of that matters to me because we've got free agents, and I don't want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head. I made that clear to Lamar, and I think he was very appreciative of my stance, and hopefully, willing to work with Eric and not get this thing dragged out into April like it was the last time."

That didn’t happen, and the Ravens instead restructured his contract. Currently, Jackson is slated to become a free agent in 2028 and the Ravens will try to get a deal done with their MVP-winning quarterback later than preferred once again.

Buffalo Bills

Free agency signings: WR DJ Moore (trade), OLB Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford, QB Kyle Allen, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S Geno Stone

The Bills have made two big splash moves through the first week of free agency—trading for DJ Moore and signing outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Both players address key areas of need for the Bills, but will they be enough to shore up those spots to help Buffalo win a Super Bowl? It’s Super Bowl or bust for the Bills with Josh Allen at the helm, and though Moore and Chubb are both good players, the Bills are counting on both to make a significant impact— even if they end up addressing those positions in the draft too.

Carolina Panthers

Free agency signings: OLB Jaelan Phillips, QB Kenny Pickett, LB Devin Lloyd, WR David Moore, C Luke Fortner, OT Stone Forsythe, WR John Metchie, LT Rasheed Walker

General manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers have been aggressive during free agency, and it's paid off with Carolina landing several of the best players on the market. While some felt the Panthers overpaid for a player with an injury history in Jaelan Phillips, they certainly signed Devin Lloyd for less than many expected. The Panthers front seven is in position to improve next season, and their offensive line should be able to manage the injury to Ikem Ekwonu and retirement of Yosh Nijman with the signing of Rasheed Walker.

Chicago Bears

Free agency signings: DB Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, DL Neville Gallimore, WR/KR Kalif Raymond, OL Jedrick Wills Jr., C Garrett Bradbury (trade)

The Bears defense is in for a new look after their resurgent 2025 campaign. After finishing 29th in yards allowed per game last season, Chicago watched five members of the secondary and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds depart in free agency. With the additions of Coby Bryant, Devin Bush and hopefully a healthier Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, the Bears defense is in position to climb up the rankings next season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Free agency signings: edge Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook, DT Jonathan Allen, QB Josh Johnson

As the Bengals look to end their three-year playoff drought, they made a few nice additions on the defensive side of the ball in Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook. The Bengals are generally conservative when it comes to free agency, but they did well with the few signings they made. This defense should do better at supporting Cincinnati’s offense next season.

Cleveland Browns

Free agency signings: C/G Elgton Jenkins, G Zion Johnson, LB Quincy Williams, TE Jack Stoll, T Tytus Howard (trade), G Teven Jenkins

There might still be questions surrounding the Browns’ quarterback and wide receiver rooms, but without a doubt, the Browns offensive line should be better in 2026. The Browns have prioritized adding to their line through trades and signings, acquiring Tytus Howard and bringing in Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Zion Johnson. This will give Cleveland a higher floor on offense in Todd Monken’s first season.

Dallas Cowboys

Free agency signings: CB Cobie Durant, OL Matt Hennessy, QB Sam Howell, DT Otito Ogbonnia, S P.J. Locke, S Jalen Thompson, OLB Rashan Gary (trade)

Between the 30-year championship drought and the lack of spending, promises remain hard to keep in Dallas. After Jerry Jones suggested the Cowboys could “bust the budget” in free agency, they had a relatively quiet first week. Their biggest move was signing safety Jalen Thompson; otherwise they’ve primarily brought in players on one-year deals. Perhaps the Cowboys will be more aggressive in the second wave or capitalize in the draft, but either way, Jerry Jones is satisfied with where the defense is headed.

“We certainly have moved in really both scheme, as well as players,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “… By the time we’re through with the draft and these guys that we’re signing, these guys that we’re going to draft, they’re going to be on that field, and we think we’ve got the coaches that can get the young ones out and ready to play. So I feel very, very good about it. … We have nowhere but up to go on defense.”

Denver Broncos

Free agency signings: N/A

The Broncos might no longer be paying Russell Wilson’s contract, but that hasn’t led to them spending more in free agency this year. So far, Denver has focused on re-signing their own guys by locking up running backs J.K. Dobbins and Jaleel McLaughlin and linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos appear keen on running it back in 2026 with much of the same roster.

Detroit Lions

Free agency signings: RB Isiah Pacheco, C Cade Mays, QB Teddy Bridgewater, OL Larry Borom, S Christian Izien, TE Tyler Conklin, CB Roger McCreary, OL Juice Scruggs (trade)

Outside of adding a much-needed upgrade at center, the Lions have taken a conservative approach to free agency thus far. The Lions have a variety of needs—including at tackle after losing Taylor Decker—and will have to rely on the draft or the later stages of free agency to bolster the roster. The team’s young core remains intact, but there are certainly pieces needed to help them return to the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers

Free agency signings: DT Javon Hargrave, CB Benjamin St-Juste, WR Skyy Moore, LB Zaire Franklin (trade)

The Packers have shed some youth as they’ve allowed key players such as Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, Colby Wooden and Rashon Gary to depart this offseason. The Packers have not made a ton of additions, but have brought in some older veterans in Javon Hargrave and Zaire Franklin to join what has been one of the youngest rosters in the league.

Houston Texans

Free agency signings: S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith, DE Logan Hall, DE Dominique Robinson, TE Foster Moreau, RB David Montgomery (trade), G Evan Brown

As the Texans look for C.J. Stroud to rebound from a disastrous postseason in Year 4, they’re providing support for him by upgrading the offensive line and running back room. The additions of Braden Smith and David Montgomery should give the team’s quarterback more protection, and keep the Texans from relying on him too much.

Indianapolis Colts

Free agency signings: DE Arden Key, DE Michael Clemons, DL Colby Wooden (trade), S Jonathan Owens, S Juanyeh Thomas

Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are on the hot seat this year, and their chances of returning in 2027 seem to rest on how well Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce can carry the team this season. The Colts have shelled out a lot of money for Jones and Pierce, and though both players were strong contributors the Colts naturally wanted to bring back, Indy has other needs that weren’t prioritized in the first wave of free agency as they worked to get those deals done. The Colts don’t have a first-round pick in the draft either to shore up any roster holes.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Free agency signings: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

After making numerous signings in free agency last year as the James Gladstone-Liam Coen era began, the Jaguars have had a much quieter offseason this time around as they prioritize stacking compensatory picks.

“We’re at a stage now where a higher volume of draft capital is what we’re hunting up,” Gladstone explained Thursday. “… By not signing any outside free agents, we recruit 2027 draft capital. On its surface you would think, ‘Oh okay you’re going to make picks in 2027.’ In reality those draft picks, having more of them actually allows you the luxury of remaining in the hunt at different intervals throughout the entire calendar year for acquiring players. … Without that draft capital at your disposal you may not be as willing or able to relinquish some of those future picks.”

Kansas City Chiefs

Free agency signings: RB Kenneth Walker III, S Alohi Gilman, DT Khyiris Tonga, CB Kader Kohou

Donna Kelce’s home renovations don’t have anything on the makeover the Chiefs are undergoing this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chiefs upgraded their running back room by signing Kenneth Walker III, but they have a number of holes to fill on defense. Between letting a number of veterans walk as they cleared cap space and watching three starters in the secondary exit, the Chiefs defense will have a different look in 2026. The defense has been critical for the Chiefs’ success since 2023, so they’ll hope their signings of Alohi Gilman and Khyiris Tonga allow them to stay stout on that side of the ball.

Las Vegas Raiders

Free agency signings: C Tyler Linderbaum, WR Jalen Nailor, LB Quay Walker, LB Nakobe Dean, DE Malcolm Koonce, DE Kwity Paye, K Matt Gay, FB Connor Heyward

Not only are the Raiders bolstering presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza’s protection ahead of the draft, they’re upgrading their defense as well. The Raiders might not have the draft capital they anticipated after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, but they have loaded up the front seven with experienced talent to take steps forward as a unit next season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Free agency signings: C Tyler Biadasz, TE Charlie Kolar, RB Keaton Mitchell, FB Alec Ingold, G Cole Strange, DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The Chargers’ lack of highly-touted additions at guard have left fans unsatisfied about Justin Herbert’s protection next year, but their signings of center Tyler Biadasz, tight end Charlie Kolar, running back Keaton Mitchell and fullback Alec Ingold has made it clear that the team is prioritizing Mike McDaniel’s vision and rushing attack.

Los Angeles Rams

Free agency signings: CB Jaylen Watson, LS Joe Cardona, Trent McDuffie (trade)

The Rams are not shying away from their Super Bowl aspirations. They swiftly addressed their biggest weakness this offseason as they traded for Trent McDuffie, made him the league’s highest-paid corner and then signed another former Chiefs corner in Jaylen Watson. The Rams were already loaded, now they look like the surefire Super Bowl favorites heading into 2026.

Miami Dolphins

Free agency signings: QB Malik Willis, Tutu Atwell, OLB Joshua Uche, OL Jamaree Salyer, K Zane Gonzalez, CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Lonnie Johnson Jr., DT Robert Beal Jr., S Zayne Anderson, TE Ben Sims, WR Jalen Tolbert

The Dolphins’ next quarterback is Malik Willis! It was unclear what direction the Dolphins planned to take at quarterback as they moved on from Tua Tagovailoa or if they would target Willis in free agency, but they ultimately decided to roll with Willis. The Dolphins are in the middle of a rebuild, but Willis should be an exciting piece to watch in Miami as he gets his shot as a starter.

Minnesota Vikings

Free agency signings: QB Kyler Murray, CB James Pierre

The quarterback competition in Minnesota is set. Swiftly upon Kyler Murray’s release by the Cardinals, he was trotted out to Minnesota and signed with the Vikings on a one-year deal. Now, Murray will compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, and the opportunity to revive his career under Kevin O’Connell before hitting free agency again in 2027.

New England Patriots

Free agency signings: WR Romeo Doubs, G Alijah-Vera Tucker, edge Dre’Mont Jones, S Kevin Byard III, FB Reggie Gilliam, LB K.J. Britt, TE Julian Hill, S Mike Brown

The Patriots continue to upgrade on offense. They landed one of the best receivers available in Romeo Doubs, and reportedly remain open to an A.J. Brown trade. They’ve also added guard Alijah-Vera Tucker and tight end Julian Hill to bolster the team’s blocking next season.

New Orleans Saints

Free agency signings: G David Edwards, RB Travis Etienne Jr., LB Kaden Elliss, P Ryan Wright, TE Noah Fant

Beyond learning the proper pronunciation of new running back Travis Etienne Jr.’s name, we learned that quarterback Tyler Shough has been a draw for free agents to choose New Orleans this offseason.

“I certainly think having some stability there and having Tyler in the position he’s in certainly gives you a lot of confidence,” Kellen Moore said Thursday. “It gives a much cleaner picture for players when they’re looking at this place and what the opportunity’s gonna look like. It’s an important aspect and Tyler has a personality and attention that grabs people in a positive way.

New York Giants

Free agency signings: TE Isaiah Likely, P Jordan Stout, LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR Calvin Austin III, WR Darnell Mooney, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar’Darius Washington, S Elijah Campbell, CB Greg Newsome II, DB Jason Pinnock

John Harbaugh’s stamp on the Giants continues to strengthen after signing former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, fullback Patrick Ricard and safety Ar’Darius Washington. The Giants’ free agency class also signalled the team will have great flexibility with the No. 5 pick. New York already has the most important positions filled in quarterback, edge rusher and left tackle. They no longer have a glaring need at linebacker after bringing in Tremaine Edmunds. Do they go best player available, or draft for a non-valued position in Sonny Styles or Jeremiyah Love?

New York Jets

Free agency signings: DE Joseph Ossai, LB Demario Davis, DT David Onyemata, LG Dylan Parham, DE Kingsley Enagbare, S Dane Belton, CB Nahshon Wright, K Cade York

The return of Geno Smith might have garnered the biggest headlines for New York this week, but the defensive additions underscore the Jets’ desire to improve on that side of the ball and improve the culture as Aaron Glenn takes over play-calling duties. With Glenn likely entering 2026 on the hot seat, his defense—and strength as a coach—must be better.

Philadelphia Eagles

Free agency signings: CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt, CB Jonathan Jones, LB Arnold Ebiketie

As expected, the Eagles were not big spenders during the first week of free agency. The Eagles still could bring back tight end Dallas Goedert, though. They have delayed a void in his contract that would make him a free agent until Monday, giving them time to sign a new deal with the eight-year pro. As for A.J. Brown, it appears a trade isn’t likely to happen until May or June.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free agency signings: CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker, P Cameron Johnston, S Darnell Savage, WR Michael Pittman Jr. (trade), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Steelers aren’t getting any younger. While Pittsburgh made some nice moves in bringing in Jamel Dean, Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle, the majority of their new additions will be 28 or older by the time the 2026 season begins. And if Aaron Rodgers returns, they’ll be fully leaning into their older core while still seeking their first playoff win since 2016. Will these moves be enough for Pittsburgh to break through and win in the playoffs? Perhaps. Or perhaps the Steel City is delaying the inevitable changes that await.

San Francisco 49ers

Free agency signings: WR Mike Evans, LB Dre Greenlaw, OT Vederian Lowe, CB Nate Hobbs, C Brett Toth, Osa Odighizuwa (trade), P Corliss Waitman

On the positive side for the 49ers, the electrical substation isn’t a complete turnoff to free agents. While the theory that the substation could be contributing to the team’s injury woes created concerns it could affect the 49ers in attracting free agents, it didn’t prevent the 49ers from luring one of the most accomplished players in the league, Mike Evans, over to San Francisco. With the 49ers addressing their need at receiver with Evans, they can now prioritize the defensive line during the draft next month.

Seattle Seahawks

Free agency signings: RB Emanuel Wilson, S Rodney Thomas II, S D’Anthony Bell

The first week of free agency saw the Seahawks watch a number of contributors walk from Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to defensive backs Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant. The Seahawks weren’t expected to retain their top free agents with extensions looming for players such as Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but now, it could be harder to do so after Washington lawmakers passed the “Millionaire tax,” which will put a 9.9% tax on income of more than $1 million. Washington state previously had no income tax.

“There were a bunch of agents yesterday texting me the other day like, ‘Hey, can't use that anymore, buddy,’” general manager John Schneider said Thursday on Seattle Sports. “I think it is for all the pro teams here in town. It's always been a huge attraction, especially competing with the California teams. It’s been a big deal for us. It's going to sting, from a recruiting standpoint and what that looks like.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free agency signings: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, QB Jake Browning, DL A’Shawn Robinson, OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad, S Miles Killebrew

It’s always hard to see a franchise legend leave. After 12 seasons as a Buccaneer, Mike Evans not only tested out the market in free agency, but left for the 49ers. Evans will not spend his entire career in Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers will have to move on without him next season.

Tennessee Titans

Free agency signings: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, DL John Franklin-Myers, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cor’Dale Flott, QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Josh Williams, C Austin Schlottman, TE Daniel Bellinger, G Cordell Volson, DT Jordan Elliott, LB Jacob Martin, P Tommy Townsend, DE Malik Herring, S Tony Adams, DL Solomon Thomas (trade)

The Titans love a familiar face, and it’s helped them land some of the best players in free agency. The Titans have been one of the most active teams in free agency thus far, and they’ve capitalized on bringing in players who have prior experience with head coach Robert Saleh or offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. This has played a part in the Titans’ acquisitions of Wan’Dale Robinson, John Franklin-Myers, Daniel Bellinger and Solomon Thomas.

Washington Commanders

Free agency signings: DE Odafe Oweh, RB Rachaad White, LB Leo Chenal, CB Amik Robertson, DE K’Lavon Chaisson, TE Chig Okonkwo, DT Tim Settle Jr., S Nick Cross, DE Charles Omenihu, RB Jerome Ford, WR Van Jefferson, WR Dyami Brown

As needed, the Commanders are getting younger. The Commanders upgraded their defense by signing players including Nick Cross, Leo Chenal, Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson—all players that should help improve a unit that ranked last in yards per game in 2025.

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