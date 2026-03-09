Texas Tech comes in at No. 16 in final AP Poll of the Regular Season

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 12-6) drop to No. 16 in the final Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 after back-to-back losses in the final week of the regular season. Tech extends its program to a 27th straight appearance in the poll to end the season.





The Red Raiders also fell in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 14, the NCAA Net rankings, coming in at No. 15, and the KenPom rankings, finishing at No. 17.



A lot can change in seven days, as Tech ranked inside the top 10 in multiple polls, including the AP, ahead of its final two games last week. The Red Raiders went on to fall to TCU 73-65 in their final homestand at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday.



Afterward, Tech went on the road to Provo to face BYU, who ended their own three-game losing streak with a 76-82 win over the Red Raiders on Saturday night. Despite the defeat, Tech finds a silver lining amid recent challenges.



It's a battle at BYU



Tech 64, BYU 64 (2H, 7:55) pic.twitter.com/flxXde9tKa — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 8, 2026

With the results to end the week, Texas Tech secured the fourth seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament this week. The high seeding gives Tech two byes in the tournament, meaning the Red Raiders won't see action until the quarterfinals round of the tournament.

Tech could face one of three opponents on Thursday in Kansas City. In the first round, the 13 seed Baylor will play the 12 seed Arizona State. The winner will face the 5 seed Iowa State in the second round, with that game's winner playing Texas Tech.



A historic #Big12MBB season has led us to this moment.



The OFFICIAL 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket is here 👀 pic.twitter.com/tkKZYPWggt — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 8, 2026

Tech is heading to the conference tournament for the 29th time in program history. Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland and his side will look to scrub away its back-to-back losses to end the regular season with a potential conference tournament crown or a high placement.



Tech has advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament in McCasland’s first two seasons in charge. Tech will look to improve seeding for the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday, combined with Tech’s already impressive season resume.



As well as Tech will look to use the Toruanmet to bolster its current form. Combined with a few days off, Tech is in a prime spot to have this bump in the road stay a bump in the road to end the regular season, and start the postseason on the right foot.



The Big 12 conference tournament can be a potential U-turn spot for Texas Tech heading into the Big Dance, which is just around the corner.



Under a week to go 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mEk6br8P8p — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 9, 2026

No. 16 Texas Tech will be back in action on Thursday, March 12th, with an opponent yet to be decided. Tip-off is set for 11:30 AM CDT from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on ESPN and ESPN 2.



