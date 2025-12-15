College Football Insider Links Top QB to Texas Tech in the Transfer Portal

Could Texas Tech go from one No. 2 to another? According to college football insider Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Red Raiders could be connected to one of the top options under center in the transfer portal this offseason.

On Monday, Dec. 15, multiple reports indicated that Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorbsy is planning on entering the transfer portal this offseason after a successful season with the Bearcats. This was later confirmed by Sorsby on his Instagram.

According to Zenitz, though, two teams could be of interest to Sorsby: Texas Tech and Indiana.

The two teams mentioned by Zenitz are interesting. Sorsby grew up in Denton, Texas, and attended Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, giving him a home-state connection to the Red Raiders. As for the Hoosiers, Sorsby spent the first two seasons of his college career playing at Indiana before he transferred to Cincinnati in 2024.

As a three-star recruit, Sorsby was ranked as the QB101 by 247Sports. He received offers from just nine schools, including just three FBS schools: Indiana, Army, and Navy (as Delaware was not yet a part of the FBS). Texas Tech never extended him an offer.

Sorsby received his offer from the Hoosiers, took an official visit, committed to play for the school, and signed his letter of intent all within the span of two weeks, showing a potential excitement for the opportunity. He redshirted his freshman season in 2022, and he started seven games in 2023. However, he struggled, going 1-6 for the pre-Curt Cignetti Hoosiers while throwing for 1,587 and 15 touchdowns with just five picks.

With Cincinnati, though, he began to shine. He set career-high marks in several categories year over year, including passer rating, passing touchdowns, wins, and rushing yards. In 2024, he arguably had his best individual season (2,813 passing yards with 27 total touchdowns and seven interceptions), but in 2025, he saw the most team success, falling shy of a Big 12 title game appearance.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs with the ball during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sorsby could eye the 2026 NFL Draft, as he could be a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick if he enters. However, with presumably one year of eligibility remaining, his intentions are clear if Indiana and Texas Tech truly are at the top of his list: He wants to win.

Indiana is the No. 1 team in the nation, and while he never played for Cignetti during his Hoosiers career, the head coach's success speaks for itself. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is the fourth-ranked team in the country, benefiting from a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, like Indiana. The Red Raiders won the Big 12 this season, while Sorsby and the Bearcats watched from home.

However, beyond a Lone Star connection, there is not much that directly ties Sorsby to Lubbock, Texas. There is no crossover between the star quarterback and Texas Tech's coaching staff, but if he plans on turning down the NFL Draft, winning is likely a top priority.

One possible connection, though, is his girlfriend, former Cincinnati volleyball player Gretchen Sigman. She announced on her Instagram account on Monday, Dec. 15, that she was committing to transferring to Texas Tech for the 2026 season, which could be an indication of his plans. He responded to her post with a comment of his own: "Love this 🫶🏼."

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby points to fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After hearing the news of his intentions to transfer, several players from Texas Tech's football team chimed in on the comment section of Sorsby's post, pitching for him to come to West Texas.

"Wreck em," said quarterback Behren Morton, while defensive back Brice Pollock responded with cactus emojis, a staple of Texas Tech fans on social media. Offensive lineman Howard Sampson and tight end Terrance Carter Jr. both replied with eye emojis, among several other Texas Tech stars who left comments.

A screenshot of the comments under former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby's Instagram post announcing his intention to transfer | @brendansorsby2 on Instagram

Morton is set to graduate at the end of the season after five years with Texas Tech. With what is effectively his stamp of approval, Sorsby could be an ideal replacement for Morton as the Red Raiders aim to compete not only for the Big 12 title but for national championships.

Week 1 backup quarterback Will Hammond tore his ACL in October. Given the standard time to return to the field, he could be ready for the start of the 2026 season, assuming no setbacks or additional damage.

Hammond signed a multi-year NIL deal with Texas Tech, meaning he will be back next season for his redshirt sophomore campaign. The coaching staff has expressed its confidence in Hammond all season as its long-term plan at quarterback — especially while he started a pair of games in place of an injured Morton.

However, given his significant injury, most of Hammond's offseason will likely be spent recovering and rehabbing rather than practicing and improving as he would during a healthy offseason. For this reason, a competitive Texas Tech team could prefer a veteran option for 2026, with Hammond being the starter in 2027, if he chooses to stay in town.

Sorsby is a multi-threat quarterback with the athleticism to challenge defenses while on the move. He has rushed for 1,027 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons and uses his legs as a weapon in both the passing and running game.

He also has plenty of arm talent that has made him a potential top quarterback in the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. This makes him a perfect fit in Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich's offense, which utilizes the quarterback's legs in the running game while taking advantage of its strong ground attack in the passing game.

If Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech, he would presumably become the immediate starter. Hammond would likely be the team's No. 2, with Mitch Griffis potentially returning as the QB3. This could set the Red Raiders up for another run at the Big 12 title as the program seeks to become a mainstay in the College Football Playoff.

The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. For now, the Red Raiders are focused on winning the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 in Miami Gardens, Fla., to advance to the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Regardless, the organization's staff will be working behind the scenes, and an announcement from Sorsby would be a cherry on top that week for Texas Tech fans.

