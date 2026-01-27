Texas Tech offers 2027 Humble (TX) three-star DB

Receiving a college football offer is always an achievement, especially when it comes directly from the head coach. That was the case for 2027 Humble (TX) Atascocita High School three-star defensive back Trenton Blaylock, who received his Texas Tech Red Raiders offer from head coach Joey McGuire on January 20.

“I had a quick but great conversation with Coach McGuire! He talked to me for a little while and just told me that he liked what he saw on tape and wanted to offer me, “ Blaylock said. “He also wants me to go up there with Benny Easter, who is a commit at Texas Tech. So hopefully we can both go up there together, which would be smooth.”

The Red Raiders just finished their most successful season in program history. It included their first trip to the College Football Playoff. Blaylock is familiar with the program but is hoping to see it for himself. “I have nothing but good things to say about Texas Tech as a program from what I know right now, and some of the players who went there. I just have to see it for myself up close for me to be able to elaborate on that, but from what I know, I have good feelings about it.”

Blaylock had a good 2025 season. He recorded 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and a tackle for a loss. These efforts earned him a Second Team 23-6A All-District selection. The Eagles finished 6-5 and made it to the Texas 6A Division I playoffs.

“The season didn’t really go how we expected it to, but I feel like we have a lot of talent coming back that we can build on and even turn the program up a notch. From a personal standpoint, I feel like I did great this season. When you turn on my tape from sophomore year and then look at my tape from this year, you just notice a whole different person on that field in every aspect of the game.”

Blaylock is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked 88 overall, No. 436 nationally, the No. 44 cornerback, and the No. 62 player in Texas.

In addition to Texas Tech, he has over 30 offers. These include Arizona, UTEP, Colorado State, Ole Miss, SMU, Sacramento State, Toledo, Utah, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Oregon State, Texas, Texas State, Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma, LSU, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Kansas, UNLV, Baylor, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and TCU.

“The recruiting process is going great for me right now, and a lot of coaches have been in contact with me, especially right now, so I'm really just enjoying it all while it lasts, honestly.”

Blaylock still has plenty of time to make a decision. Development will play a huge part in his choice. “When I think about where I want to commit, I look for a school that can develop me not only in the field but off as well. Building my character more and being able to thrive in everyday life skills like communicating with people better, and really just building relationships is what I look for.”

The Red Raiders, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, and Vanderbilt are programs to keep an eye on in his recruitment.

