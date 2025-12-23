Could Texas Tech Pursue Colorado WR Omarion Miller in the Transfer Portal?

The transfer portal was a critical component to Texas Tech's team-building strategy in 2025 as the program won the Big 12 championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff with a first-round bye. Of the Red Raiders' 15 all-conference nominees (first, second, or third teams, as voted on by the coaches), seven of them were first-year transfers, including cornerstones like David Bailey and Romello Height.

As the transfer portal window approaches, teams are preparing to make moves as they restock their rosters for the 2026-27 season. With a large outgoing class of seniors, this could again be a key component of Tech's roster-building strategy as they look to remain competitive going forward.

One potential target could be Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller. The talented pass-catcher announced on X on Wednesday, Dec. 17, that he intended to enter the transfer portal this offseason, and he should attract plenty of interest. One of those teams, according to a report from On3, could be Texas Tech.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 on Dec. 18, two Big 12 schools could be in the running for the Colorado star: Texas Tech and Arizona State. Both have offenses that could utilize his skill set as he enters what is expected to be his final year of eligibility.

Miller has spent the last three seasons with Colorado, recording 66 catches for 1,258 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 19.1 yards per catch. The bulk of this production came in 2025, when he caught 45 passes for 808 yards, eight scores, and a Big 12-best 18.0 yards per reception.

This dynamic downfield ability and big-play capability were evident on the field, making him a perfect scheme fit for Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich's offense, which challenges and stretches defenses with its vertical passing game and downhill rushing attack.

Miller had the second-most receptions of 20+ yards (11) in the conference — he only trailed Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas (12). He was also ninth in the Big 12 in average depth of target (14.2, min. 50 targets), being regularly targeted down the field.

Colorado WR Omarion Miller has not been talked about much but he is quietly putting together a strong season in Boulder.



+Absolute glider on the vertical plane

+Elite ball tracking ability

+Strong, late hands at the catchpoint



He's a true Clydesdale and ball winner outside… pic.twitter.com/r1mkFNQVR5 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) November 10, 2025

Both Douglas and Reggie Virgil are set to graduate at the end of the season and prepare for the NFL Draft in April. The two have been the Red Raiders' leaders in snaps out wide, opening up opportunities for new names heading into 2026.

Junior wide receiver Coy Eakin primarily played outside in 2024 before moving into a predominantly slot role in 2025, and he has excelled at both. He could play in either role in 2026, depending on what Texas Tech needs, but the Red Raiders need at least one more ball-winner on the outside.

Miller has primarily played as an outside receiver, and while there are some concerns with his down-to-down effort and drops, he could fill a role that Texas Tech needs. Aside from Eakin, Douglas, and Virgil, no other wide receiver played more than 50 receiving-down snaps in what was a fairly streamlined rotation on offense.

According to 247Sports, Miller had just nine offers coming out of high school as a four-star recruit, and Texas Tech was not one of them. He had previously committed to Nebraska and home-state program LSU before flipping to Colorado in 2022, so both could also be destinations to watch.

However, Texas Tech has shown it is willing to be aggressive in the portal, and it could take a similar approach in 2026.

