Despite a four interception defensive performance in its 29-7 win against the University of Colorado, No. 12 Texas Tech football’s offense was mostly flat Saturday night.

The Red Raiders responded with a field goal to the Buffaloes opening four and a half minute touchdown possession. However, Tech strung together five consecutive scoreless possessions totaling 10 minutes and 35 seconds in the first half through the first drive in the third quarter.

“We got to really make some strides,” Tech head coach Joey McGuire said. “We’re going to play Arizona State, they're a really good football team. Cincinnati is a really good football team. They're the ball really well at a high level.”

Between the 11 combined Colorado and Tech possessions from the Red Raiders’ first quarter field goal and the next in the third quarter, 24 minutes and 57 seconds elapsed without a score. Only when Tech defensive backs Brice Pollock and Malik Esquerra forced three combined interceptions in the second half, the offense was able to separate from the Buffaloes.

Tech was stopped in two key fourth and short situations in the first half amidst a larger inability to ignite the pass game.

One factor that played into Tech’s redzone and short-yardage struggles was the abrupt loss of quarterback Thomas Castellanos. A Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled Friday against athletes from the class of 2022, Castellanos included, who had been granted a fifth year of eligibility via a temporary injunction. Castellanos has compiled four total touchdowns this season.

“You lose all of the stuff that we’re going to do in the red zone (and) quarterback run game.” McGuire said. “You take out four of five trick plays. What really hurt tonight especially in the two fourth downs I think (we would have gotten) both of them if Cam Dickey (wasn’t) playing wildcat quarterback. You’re probably playing there with Tommy.”



Red Raider quarterback Will Hammond struggled at times to handle 3rd down pressure from Colorado as several blitzes ended drives. However, Hammond found more rhythm in the second half when he targeted his tight end Terrance Carter Jr. who finished with eight receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

“Our connection started honestly last year even when we had Behren Morton,” Carter said. “Will (Hammond) was a guy that always put in extra work even though he wasn't the starter. He treated himself like the starter and our connection has been dominant and getting better and better every day.”

With no other Tech pass-catcher able to produce more than 30 yards, Mcguire emphasized the importance of Carter taking over the passing game.

“Whenever you have a really good tight end like Terrance, he becomes such a security blanket for the quarterback,” McGuire said. “He’s one of the best tight ends in the country. He came up big tonight.”

The Red Raiders will head into their bye week tied atop the Big 12 standings and will host Arizona State University Oct. 17.

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