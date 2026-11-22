Texas Tech's defense set the tone Saturday, shutting down Baylor in a 20-10 victory to clinch the Red Raiders’ second straight 10-win season.

The Bears mounted a late rally, cutting Texas Tech’s lead to 17-10 with a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. After forcing the Red Raiders to punt, Baylor got the ball back with 3:31 remaining and the chance to tie the game.



The Texas Tech defense quickly smothered any semblance of a Baylor comeback. After two incompletions from Bears quarterback DJ Lagway, Baylor elected to go for it on fourth-and-4 from its own 22-yard line. Lagway fired over the middle to tight end Hawkins Polley, but linebacker John Curry was right on his hip to break up the pass and effectively seal the win.

The Red Raiders took over in field goal range, and kicker Stone Harrington drilled a 39-yarder to extend their lead to 20-10. Texas Tech sacked Lagway twice on the ensuing drive, forcing another turnover on downs and icing the game.

The Red Raiders’ offense has been electric since quarterback Tommy Castellanos replaced Will Hammond at the helm, averaging 46.3 points in that three-game stretch. Baylor kept it at bay for most of Saturday’s game, but the offense did just enough to leave Waco, Texas, with a win.

After Texas Tech forced punts on Baylor’s first two drives, Castellanos sparked the offense with a 29-yard explosive on a designed run and a 34-yard completion to receiver Kenny Johnson to set up the Red Raiders inside the Bears’ 5-yard line. Three plays later, Castellanos pitched to running back J’Koby Williams, who dashed untouched into the end zone as Texas Tech took a 7-0 lead.

Baylor finally threatened early in the second quarter, as Lagway completed passes of 19 and 23 yards to lead the Bears deep into Red Raiders’ territory. However, the Texas Tech defense regrouped and forced Baylor to attempt a field goal, which kicker Rhett Armstrong pushed wide right.

Red Raiders wideout Terrance Carter Jr. coughed the ball up on the ensuing drive, gifting the Bears excellent field position. Baylor took advantage, as Lagway connected on four consecutive throws to get down to the Texas Tech 3-yard line, then found tight end Matthew Klopfenstein wide open in the end zone on a run-pass option to tie the game.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Texas Tech defense forced punts on Baylor’s next four drives, giving the offense ample time to find its rhythm. Midway through the third quarter, Castellanos launched a deep ball to receiver Malcolm Simmons, who adjusted to it midair, breaking free from his defender and hauling it in for a 48-yard go-ahead touchdown.

The Red Raiders never relinquished that lead, as the defense allowed just three points and four first downs in the second half.

Nose tackle Mateen Ibirogba caused chaos in the Bears’ backfield all game, tallying three tackles for loss and a sack, while linebacker Ben Roberts paced the team with eight total tackles. Texas Tech ran the ball effectively, as running back J’Koby Williams carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and Castellanos made up for his two interceptions with 92 yards on the ground.

The Red Raiders remain in second in the Big 12 with the victory, trailing only 10-0 Utah. Texas Tech will host another in-state rival in TCU on Thanksgiving Day to close out the regular season.

More Texas Tech Content Found Here

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/Twitter.