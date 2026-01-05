Red Raider Review

End-of-Season FBS Texas Football Rankings

Now that every FBS team from the state of Texas has played its final game of this season, here are the end-of-season rankings of all 13 teams.
Ryan Kay|
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are led by defensive back Cole Wisniewski and linebacker David Bailey. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are led by defensive back Cole Wisniewski and linebacker David Bailey. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While there weren't many outstanding achievements for FBS teams from Texas, the majority performed better than expected in the 2025 season. How do they compare to each other, though?

Each team is evaluated and ranked based on several criteria. We emphasize several key metrics in these rankings to justify each team's ranking:

  • National ranking among the 136 FBS teams: The rankings used include CBS Sports, ESPN SP+, The Athletic, USA Today, and CFN. Most of these rankings predate bowl season and do not account for bowl games or the College Football Playoff.
  • Strength of schedule: SOS is a major factor that will help determine closely ranked teams, especially when ranking across conferences.
  • Head-to-Head matchups: Head-to-head results matter when two teams are closely ranked. The games between the 13 Texas FBS schools were used as tiebreakers in certain situations.

Ranking All 13 Texas FBS Schools From the 2025-26 College Football Season

No. 13 Sam Houston State

The Bearkats' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 133
CFN: 132
ESPN SP+: 135
The Athletic: 133
USA Today: 133

No. 12 UTEP

The Miners' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 131
CFN: 131
ESPN SP+: 129
The Athletic: 132
USA Today: 131

No. 11 Rice

The Owls' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 106
CFN: 106
ESPN SP+: 117
The Athletic: 106
USA Today: 104

No. 10 Texas State

The Bobcats' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 84
CFN: 115
ESPN SP+: 74
The Athletic: 97
USA Today: 100

No. 9 UTSA

The Roadrunners' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 77
CFN: 90
ESPN SP+: 63
The Athletic: 89
USA Today: 72

No. 8 Baylor

The Bears' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 61
CFN: 71
ESPN SP+: 68
The Athletic: 61
USA Today: 70

No. 7 TCU

The Horned Frogs' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 33
CFN: 44
ESPN SP+: 36
The Athletic: 35
USA Today: 38

No. 6 North Texas

The Mean Green's ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 23
CFN: 53
ESPN SP+: 22
The Athletic: 21
USA Today: 22

No. 5 SMU

The Mustangs' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 31
CFN: 30
ESPN SP+: 23
The Athletic: 25
USA Today: 35

No. 4 Houston

The Cougars' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 24
CFN: 25
ESPN SP+: 39
The Athletic: 23
USA Today: 26

No. 3 Texas

The Longhorns' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 15
CFN: 8
ESPN SP+: 17
The Athletic: 13
USA Today: 14

No. 2 Texas A&M

The Aggies' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 6
CFN: 9
ESPN SP+: 10
The Athletic: 5
USA Today: 6

No. 1 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:

CBS Sports: 4
CFN: 4
ESPN SP+: 4
The Athletic: 4
USA Today: 4

Published
Ryan Kay
RYAN KAY

Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.

