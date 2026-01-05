End-of-Season FBS Texas Football Rankings

While there weren't many outstanding achievements for FBS teams from Texas, the majority performed better than expected in the 2025 season. How do they compare to each other, though?

Each team is evaluated and ranked based on several criteria. We emphasize several key metrics in these rankings to justify each team's ranking:

National ranking among the 136 FBS teams: The rankings used include CBS Sports, ESPN SP+, The Athletic, USA Today, and CFN. Most of these rankings predate bowl season and do not account for bowl games or the College Football Playoff.

Strength of schedule: SOS is a major factor that will help determine closely ranked teams, especially when ranking across conferences.

Head-to-Head matchups: Head-to-head results matter when two teams are closely ranked. The games between the 13 Texas FBS schools were used as tiebreakers in certain situations.

Ranking All 13 Texas FBS Schools From the 2025-26 College Football Season

No. 13 Sam Houston State

The Bearkats' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 133

CFN: 132

ESPN SP+: 135

The Athletic: 133

USA Today: 133

No. 12 UTEP

The Miners' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 131

CFN: 131

ESPN SP+: 129

The Athletic: 132

USA Today: 131

No. 11 Rice

The Owls' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 106

CFN: 106

ESPN SP+: 117

The Athletic: 106

USA Today: 104

No. 10 Texas State

The Bobcats' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 84

CFN: 115

ESPN SP+: 74

The Athletic: 97

USA Today: 100

No. 9 UTSA

The Roadrunners' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 77

CFN: 90

ESPN SP+: 63

The Athletic: 89

USA Today: 72

No. 8 Baylor

The Bears' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 61

CFN: 71

ESPN SP+: 68

The Athletic: 61

USA Today: 70

No. 7 TCU

The Horned Frogs' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 33

CFN: 44

ESPN SP+: 36

The Athletic: 35

USA Today: 38

No. 6 North Texas

The Mean Green's ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 23

CFN: 53

ESPN SP+: 22

The Athletic: 21

USA Today: 22

No. 5 SMU

The Mustangs' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 31

CFN: 30

ESPN SP+: 23

The Athletic: 25

USA Today: 35

No. 4 Houston

The Cougars' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 24

CFN: 25

ESPN SP+: 39

The Athletic: 23

USA Today: 26

No. 3 Texas

The Longhorns' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 15

CFN: 8

ESPN SP+: 17

The Athletic: 13

USA Today: 14

No. 2 Texas A&M

The Aggies' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 6

CFN: 9

ESPN SP+: 10

The Athletic: 5

USA Today: 6

No. 1 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:



CBS Sports: 4

CFN: 4

ESPN SP+: 4

The Athletic: 4

USA Today: 4

