End-of-Season FBS Texas Football Rankings
While there weren't many outstanding achievements for FBS teams from Texas, the majority performed better than expected in the 2025 season. How do they compare to each other, though?
Each team is evaluated and ranked based on several criteria. We emphasize several key metrics in these rankings to justify each team's ranking:
- National ranking among the 136 FBS teams: The rankings used include CBS Sports, ESPN SP+, The Athletic, USA Today, and CFN. Most of these rankings predate bowl season and do not account for bowl games or the College Football Playoff.
- Strength of schedule: SOS is a major factor that will help determine closely ranked teams, especially when ranking across conferences.
- Head-to-Head matchups: Head-to-head results matter when two teams are closely ranked. The games between the 13 Texas FBS schools were used as tiebreakers in certain situations.
Ranking All 13 Texas FBS Schools From the 2025-26 College Football Season
No. 13 Sam Houston State
The Bearkats' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 133
CFN: 132
ESPN SP+: 135
The Athletic: 133
USA Today: 133
No. 12 UTEP
The Miners' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 131
CFN: 131
ESPN SP+: 129
The Athletic: 132
USA Today: 131
No. 11 Rice
The Owls' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 106
CFN: 106
ESPN SP+: 117
The Athletic: 106
USA Today: 104
No. 10 Texas State
The Bobcats' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 84
CFN: 115
ESPN SP+: 74
The Athletic: 97
USA Today: 100
No. 9 UTSA
The Roadrunners' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 77
CFN: 90
ESPN SP+: 63
The Athletic: 89
USA Today: 72
No. 8 Baylor
The Bears' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 61
CFN: 71
ESPN SP+: 68
The Athletic: 61
USA Today: 70
No. 7 TCU
The Horned Frogs' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 33
CFN: 44
ESPN SP+: 36
The Athletic: 35
USA Today: 38
No. 6 North Texas
The Mean Green's ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 23
CFN: 53
ESPN SP+: 22
The Athletic: 21
USA Today: 22
No. 5 SMU
The Mustangs' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 31
CFN: 30
ESPN SP+: 23
The Athletic: 25
USA Today: 35
No. 4 Houston
The Cougars' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 24
CFN: 25
ESPN SP+: 39
The Athletic: 23
USA Today: 26
No. 3 Texas
The Longhorns' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 15
CFN: 8
ESPN SP+: 17
The Athletic: 13
USA Today: 14
No. 2 Texas A&M
The Aggies' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 6
CFN: 9
ESPN SP+: 10
The Athletic: 5
USA Today: 6
No. 1 Texas Tech
The Red Raiders' ranking among five publications out of 136 FBS teams:
CBS Sports: 4
CFN: 4
ESPN SP+: 4
The Athletic: 4
USA Today: 4
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.
Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.