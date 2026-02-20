Texas Tech Red Raiders football Unveils 2026 Spring Football Schedule

The Friday Night Lights tradition is officially back in Lubbock, and this time it comes with a twist. Texas Tech Red Raiders football head coach Joey McGuire has unveiled the program’s 2026 spring football schedule, and the headline is clear. The annual Spring Game is moving to Friday night, April 17, inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Big Picture of Joey McGuire’s Competitive Vision

This isn’t just a cosmetic change. Texas Tech has shifted the Spring Game to Friday night to accommodate the necessary load-in time required for two George Strait concerts. They were scheduled for the following week at Jones AT&T Stadium. The move gives the stadium crew the logistical window they need while giving Red Raider fans a prime-time showcase under the lights.

The full spring football schedule 📅



Spring Game → April 17 at Jones AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/4PodNozCEp — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 19, 2026

Game time and additional fan information will be announced at a later date.

Spring football is never just about reps. It is about tone setting. Entering the 2026 spring session, the stakes are high as Texas Tech builds toward another Big 12 campaign. McGuire has made it clear this will be a competitive spring. The Red Raiders continue reshaping their roster with a mix of returning veterans and one of the nation’s top transfer classes.

The 15 allotted spring practices serve as an evaluation window. Coaches will assess position battles, depth chart movement, and chemistry across the board. With roster turnover and new additions, every snap in March and April matters.

Texas Tech will follow a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday practice routine for most of the spring, with one small adjustment in the opening week. Spring drills officially begin Tuesday, March 10. The first week features a streamlined schedule with practice on March 10 and March 12. After those two sessions, the team will pause for spring break.

When the Red Raiders return on March 24, the tempo shifts into full gear. From that point forward, the program settles into its traditional Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday rhythm for four consecutive weeks leading into the Spring Game. This structure allows for gradual installation early and competitive intensity later. By mid-April, the team should be operating at full speed.

No spring schedule is complete without live action. Texas Tech has built in two scrimmages before the Spring Game finale.

The first scrimmage takes place April 4 during the program’s annual Coaches Clinic weekend. Registered coaches will have the opportunity to observe the scrimmage live, creating an energetic and instructional atmosphere around the program.

The second scrimmage is scheduled for April 11. McGuire will put the Red Raiders through another competitive session the following Saturday, tightening rotations and evaluating key matchups before the lights come on April 17.

The Spring Game then caps it all off on Friday night, April 17. That officially closes out spring drills and completes Texas Tech’s allotted practices.

Access, Coaches Clinic, and Who Gets In

Texas Tech will host its annual Coaches Clinic on April 3 and April 4. McGuire and members of his staff will lead presentations for registered middle school, high school, and junior college coaches. Attendees will also observe the team’s first scrimmage of the spring. That offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Red Raiders’ system and philosophy.

All other practices outside of the spring game are closed to the general public. However, members of the Texas High School Coaches Association and Double T Varsity Club members will have access. High school coaches are instructed to contact Texas Tech Director of Player Development Dave Martin weekly for practice access details.

The structure keeps practices focused while still honoring the program’s deep ties to Texas high school football. As March 10 approaches, the foundation for 2026 begins taking shape. The blend of experienced returners and a highly regarded transfer class assembled under McGuire’s leadership sets the stage for a competitive offseason.

Spring football is about installing schemes, building chemistry, and defining leadership. It is also about setting expectations. With a Friday night Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech is leaning into the spotlight rather than avoiding it.

By the time April 17 arrives, the Red Raiders will have logged 15 practices, two scrimmages, and countless evaluations. The groundwork for the 2026 season will be firmly in place.

More From Texas Tech On SI