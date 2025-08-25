Five observations from Texas Tech's Week 1 depth chart
Heading into their Week 1 matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Texas Tech Red Raiders shared their initial depth chart at their first press conference on Monday, Aug. 25.
There were plenty of surprises, and the coaches elaborated on how players performed during the offseason and how they came to this starting roster.
Against the Golden Lions, the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to evaluate the team and observe it in a live-game situation. This will be critical for cementing starting roles, determining who can be in a rotation, and assessing who is a situational player.
1. Starting offensive line has been confirmed
According to head coach Joey McGuire and the team's depth chart, the starting offensive line in Week 1 will be Howard Sampson at left tackle, Will Jados at left guard, Sheridan Wilson at center, Davion Carter at right guard, and Jacob Ponton at right tackle.
Notably, Ponton, a redshirt freshman tackle, is starting on the right side over senior transfer Hunter Zambrano. The former Illinois State Redbird was dealing with a back injury during the offseason that could hinder him early, but the coaches also sang Ponton's praises.
A former top-100 recruit in the state of Texas, Ponton played in four games in 2024, starting the team's bowl loss against Arkansas.
"He had a great fall camp," said offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich. "He gets tested every day against some of the best edge rushers in the country. I think his athleticism, his length … I think we are going to look up here in a couple weeks and be like, 'Man, this kid has grown a lot and he's a bona fide starting right tackle.'"
Both McGuire and Leftwich also brought up Wilson's offseason success and growth as key to the team's outlook. Leftwich said that as a center, he controls a lot of how the team executes on offense, making his success critical to the team's. "He's really taken ownership in that room," McGuire said.
2. John Curry starting at STAR
McGuire called redshirt sophomore John Curry the team's defensive MVP in the preseason, confirming that he would be starting at the versatile "STAR" position. While McGuire said the team was a bit banged up at safety, Curry impressed this offseason and earned the role.
"The one thing that I was so impressed is him tackling in space," McGuire said, noting that Curry's role requires more sideline-to-sideline ability than his previous role in the box as a linebacker. "He earned the right to start this week; you're going to see him play both positions [inside linebacker and STAR]."
Senior A.J. McCarty and sophomore Marquel Dingle Jr. will rotate in at the STAR spot in Week 1 with health back in the team's favor and could push to take over the role, but for at least the season opener, Curry will be the team's top option at the nickel.
3. Roles at running back and a defensive swap
Following Quinten Joyner's season-ending injury, the running back room has taken on a new look. The initial depth chart notches both J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey as co-starters, with Dickey earning praise from McGuire as the team's offensive preseason MVP.
However, Leftwich indicated that losing Joyner will not impact how he plans to call games, saying that having a three-deep running back rotation was a luxury. "Both those guys [Williams and Dickey] have really good skill sets that fit what we do on offense."
Behind the co-starters, redshirt freshman Adam Hill was named the team's No. 3 back, with McGuire praising his ability to pass protect and come in on third downs.
While Leftwich said they never want to be forced into a situation where they will need four running backs in a game, he did confirm that true freshman Michael Henderson III had converted from defensive back to the offense. While he was recruited as a three-star safety out of Wylie East High School, he did play both ways, rushing for over 1,100 yards as a senior.
4. Special teams shuffle
Joyner's injury had ripples beyond the running back rotation; with Williams expected to take on a bigger offensive workload, the initial plan to have him lead the way as the kick and punt returner went by the wayside. Instead, sophomore wide receiver Micah Hudson will be the team's lead kick returner; senior wide receiver Roy Alexander will be the No. 1 punt returner.
McGuire expressed optimism in Alexander's potential as a punt returner. While he was at Incarnate Word, he was not active on special teams with his focus resting on the offensive side of the ball (100/1,108/13 receiving splits in 2024). However, he does have experience at the position and can make an impact while being a rotational pass-catcher.
However, the team's kicker battle is ongoing, though McGuire said he does not expect it to last beyond the non-conference schedule. Juniors Upton Bellenfant and Stone Harrington are listed as co-starters, though McGuire said Bellenfant has a leg up, while he has remained impressed with Harrington's improvement.
5. Tight end still an "OR" for the starter
McGuire has indicated all offseason that the battle for the starting tight end spot was ongoing, and it seems there is not yet a resolution. Both senior Johncalos Miller II and junior Terrance Carter Jr., who transferred from Louisiana, are neck-and-neck.
Carter had 76 receptions, 944 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns over 25 games the previous two seasons; Miller caught just 10 passes, scoring three touchdowns, in 2024, but he has excelled as both a blocker in the passing and running game.