Five Star and No. 1 DL Prospect Jalen Brewster Shuts Down Recruitment to Build Legacy at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas—Five-star Buford defensive line prospect Jalen Brewster announced he is shutting down his recruitment, upholding his commitment to Texas Tech, Wednesday. Brewster is the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the 2027 class cycle; he committed to play for the Red Raiders last October. He was the first No. 1 prospect to commit to the program in its history.

In the modern age of recruiting, things can change rapidly. Throughout the last few months, reports surfaced of a potential flip for the 6'3" defensive lineman after he visited with Florida, LSU, Miami, and Indiana all in the early part of the summer. Nonetheless, with his announcement closing his recruiting down, Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire and Texas Tech hold onto one of the major jewels of the program's 2027 recruiting class.

Brewster is one of five defensive linemen Tech secured in its recruiting class. He and fellow five-star pass rusher Anthony Sweeney were the two five-star commits McGuire and company secured before the summer. The program has made it a habit since McGuire's arrival to recruit well out of the high school talent pool, securing four five-star commits since 2024.

Brewster earned Utility Player of the Year in District 11-6A in 2025 during his time at Cedar Hill High School in North Texas. Brewster played on both offense and defense. Rushing for multiple scores and 151 yards. While on defense, he recorded 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and four QB hurries in five games last season. Brewster has a good combination of strength and athleticism, which gives him the explosiveness and strength to attack on the frontline. During his junior season, Brewster flashed his ability to disrupt consistently by penetrating opposing offensive lines while showcasing his pass-rushing and run-stuffing ability.

Brewster transferred to Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, for his senior season to reach his goal of graduating early in December, he told Rivals this week.

Nonetheless, Texas Tech's defense played a significant role in securing the College Football Playoff after the team had its most successful season and won its first Big 12 title. Six defensive players were drafted into the NFL straight from Lubbock under second-year defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. Tech boasted the best stop rate in the country and allowed the third-fewest points all season. The continued pedigree of the Red Raider defense could greatly benefit Tech in landing high-value defensive recruits ahead of other schools, as seen in the case of Brewster, who told Rivals today.

“I feel like Texas Tech is the best place for me,” Brewster said to Rivals . “And the best place to build my own legacy.”

On3 ranks Texas Tech's 2027 football recruiting class No. 9. ESPN has the Red Raider's 2007 class ranked No. 10. 247 Sports has Texas Tech ranked the highest at No. 8, above Georgia and LSU.

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