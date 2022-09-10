Skip to main content
Red Raiders Lead No. 25 Cougars 17-3 at Half

Red Raiders Lead No. 25 Cougars 17-3 at Half

The Red Raiders and QB Donovan Smith have started strong in Week 2 as they take a 17-3 lead into halftime in Lubbock.

Quarterback Tyler Shough's collar bone injury was a devastating blow for Texas Tech at the time, but it looks like the Red Raiders have found their new starting field general. 

Sophomore Donovan Smith is masterfully managing this game and has connected on 19 of his 29 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns so far. He's linked up with receiver Nehemiah Martinez five times, one of which was a scoring strike. 

Smith, a Las Vegas, NV native, looks more than capable of running this team and head coach Joey McGuire agrees. McGuire says that Smith's been ready for this opportunity and he's ready for the responsibility. 

If he keeps up this performance, he may just lead the Red Raiders to their first victory against a top 25 team since they knocked off Houston last year in this same matchup.

A 2-0 start for Smith would be an incredibly positive note to start the season on. He's already thrown four touchdowns through a game and a half, but more importantly, hasn't thrown an interception. The sophomore gunslinger now has two 40+ yard scoring plays under his belt in this half alone. 

With the Tech defense firing on all cylinders under McGuire, could Smith and this Red Raider offense make Tech a contender in the Big 12 this year? Only time will tell, but all signs point to Smith being a legitimate problem for opponents going forward.

The Raiders take a two-touchdown lead into the half and will likely come out gunning to extend that lead and finish this one early. If Houston isn't able to put some points on the board early in the third quarter, this one might be over before we know it. 

Texas Tech will take on another top 25 opponent next week when they go on the road for the first time in 2022 and face off with (#18) NC State next Saturday.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

DSC_0552
Football

Red Raiders Lead No. 25 Cougars at Half

By Collier Logan
donovan smith
Football

Texas Tech Leads Houston at Halftime: Live Game Updates

By Matthew Postins
FbxNr9XXwAEQpzl
News

Red Raiders Launch NIL Marketplace Through Opendorse

By Connor Zimmerlee
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws the ball to first base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Ex Red Raider Josh Jung Homers in Texas Rangers Debut

By Matthew Postins
Fbsq9G3XgAMlnTG
News

Red Raiders Among Sports Illustrated Top 25 2023 Recruiting Classes

By Connor Zimmerlee
jazz gardner
Recruiting

Red Raiders 2023 7-Foot Target Jazz Gardner Announces Lubbock Visit

By Red Raider Review Staff
DanielFedyaev_Tennis_UTSA_19_71
News

Texas Tech Men's Tennis Heads to Midland to Open the Season

By Collier Logan
FbxNr9YXgAIGMQy
Football

Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars Week 2 Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Texas Tech Football REUTERS TT 02
Football

Are The Longhorns Trying to Abandon Their Series with Texas Tech?

By Collier Logan