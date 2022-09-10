Red Raiders Lead No. 25 Cougars 17-3 at Half

Quarterback Tyler Shough's collar bone injury was a devastating blow for Texas Tech at the time, but it looks like the Red Raiders have found their new starting field general.

Sophomore Donovan Smith is masterfully managing this game and has connected on 19 of his 29 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns so far. He's linked up with receiver Nehemiah Martinez five times, one of which was a scoring strike.

Smith, a Las Vegas, NV native, looks more than capable of running this team and head coach Joey McGuire agrees. McGuire says that Smith's been ready for this opportunity and he's ready for the responsibility.

If he keeps up this performance, he may just lead the Red Raiders to their first victory against a top 25 team since they knocked off Houston last year in this same matchup.

A 2-0 start for Smith would be an incredibly positive note to start the season on. He's already thrown four touchdowns through a game and a half, but more importantly, hasn't thrown an interception. The sophomore gunslinger now has two 40+ yard scoring plays under his belt in this half alone.

With the Tech defense firing on all cylinders under McGuire, could Smith and this Red Raider offense make Tech a contender in the Big 12 this year? Only time will tell, but all signs point to Smith being a legitimate problem for opponents going forward.

The Raiders take a two-touchdown lead into the half and will likely come out gunning to extend that lead and finish this one early. If Houston isn't able to put some points on the board early in the third quarter, this one might be over before we know it.

Texas Tech will take on another top 25 opponent next week when they go on the road for the first time in 2022 and face off with (#18) NC State next Saturday.

