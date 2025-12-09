Holiday Wish No. 17 for Texas Tech Fans

This holiday wish is unique because it discusses the effect of athletic department funding, especially for the football program, and whether it will continue at its current pace.

It is no secret why Texas Tech was able to secure the No. 1-ranked transfer class for football this offseason. NIL played a huge role in securing such a highly rated class.

Join us now on YouTube as Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire explains how and why the Red Raiders pulled in the No. 1 transfer portal class.



Will this get Texas Tech over the hump?https://t.co/7lRUdVuAE6 pic.twitter.com/77p8p0Ps9G — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) March 13, 2025

Wish No. 17: Texas Tech is able to continue to be a top five NIL fundraising athletic department for the 2026 calendar year.

First, we have to look at how the Red Raider athletic department caught many by surprise with how they were able to create and maintain one of the top NIL fundraising programs in all of college athletics.

🔥Red Raider Nation, you showed UP!🔥

In just 3 weeks, over 340 new donors have joined The Matador Club. From $2 monthly gifts to a $2 MILLION donation, your support is transforming Texas Tech Athletics. For all those who have stepped up, THANK YOU!

We’re not here to take… pic.twitter.com/ZlaeMytY8a — The Matador Club (@MatadorClubOrg) December 31, 2024

The Matador Club has done an excellent job of getting every Red Raider fan who is willing to donate to come together collectively.

Cody Campbell made his billions by knowing when to buy low. Facing college football’s Wild West era, Texas Tech smelled opportunity.



In the most ambitious story of my career, I went to Lubbock and wrote about the transformative power of aspiration. https://t.co/NB4QVI2sHH pic.twitter.com/aBjNf5aJgn — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) June 25, 2025

Cody Campbell is a prominent figure and the main donor who has helped propel Texas Tech's athletic department's fundraising efforts.

NEW: Texas Tech NIL collective founder Cody Campbell has sold his oil and natural gas company, Double Eagle, for $4.1 BILLION🤯



The Red Raiders recently locked down the No. 1 portal class📈https://t.co/6ZqzZyM4i8 pic.twitter.com/cENzaVGBnF — On3 (@On3sports) February 18, 2025

Campbell was not the only person behind the fundraising for Texas Tech's NIL efforts, but he was by far the catalyst in helping the Red Raiders secure the No. 1 transfer class in all of college football this past offseason, as well as funding a large part of the NIL collective. It has been reported that Texas Tech spent seven million on their defensive line this year.

Texas Tech invested more than $7 million on its defensive line during the offseason 👀 @max_olson on how the Red Raiders’ massive investment is paying off ⬇️ https://t.co/ZZMWRw3YVl — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2025

Then why is it still a wish for the Red Raiders to continue to be a top five NIL athletic department program if it appears that Texas Tech is already doing well? Other athletic programs are starting to catch up and fundraise at the same level as Texas Tech did last year.

College athletics has a new playbook: professionalize or get left behind.



Schools like Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State and Texas Tech are creating LLCs to control revenue, move faster, own more IP and tackle rising NIL + revenue-sharing demands.https://t.co/vGmHhgkrS1 — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) December 1, 2025

For example, Michigan State received a huge donation to their athletic department, and they are not the only athletic department attempting to follow a similar playbook of Texas Tech for their NIL fundraising.

NEW: Michigan State has received a $401 million donation for its athletics department, the school announced💰



Details: https://t.co/RSFRgRaW6d pic.twitter.com/JfRqM5HgiL — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) December 5, 2025

Three of the top spending NIL college football programs reside in the state of Texas.

NEW: Top 10 Biggest Spenders in College Football this season💰



(Survey via @PeteNakos_) https://t.co/KSq2X85KFe pic.twitter.com/B6YylQ1djM — On3 (@On3sports) July 15, 2025

SMU did something similar a season ago when it invested in its football program by moving to the ACC, which led to an appearance in the college football playoffs in 2024. The Red Raiders' NIL program is similar to that of Texas Tech, and they aim to maintain their momentum into next season, avoiding an 8-4 record like SMU's this season after their appearance in the college football playoffs the previous year.

The main objective and wish going into the offseason is for Texas Tech to be able to continue to have a top-five NIL program for their athletic department for 2026. To be clear, the athletic department has done an excellent job of supporting their student-athletes through their NIL program besides football.

Texas Tech star NiJaree Canady has signed a new seven-figure NIL deal with the Red Raiders, FOS has confirmed.



Canady was college softball's first $1M player.



Now, she's signed another million-dollar deal. pic.twitter.com/dZSubcVkth — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 6, 2025

The importance of enjoying the football team's run to a possible national championship is important for fans. However, it is human nature to contemplate the future and to not only maintain momentum but also to make sure that other programs don't surpass the Red Raiders in 2026.

Texas Tech are Big 12 Champions for the first time in program history their defense ranked 122nd in the nation in 2024.



They spent $28 million in NIL this year, the 2nd highest total in CFB.



Their defense ranks 3rd this season. pic.twitter.com/jmkkLT2ziW — Underdog (@Underdog) December 6, 2025

Texas Tech opposes possible new rules hindering NIL collective growth.

Texas Tech is increasingly opposing the new set of NCAA rules that were discussed starting in June to enforce the terms of the House v. NCAA settlement. These rules include limits on revenue sharing, roster size, and new NIL restrictions.

Eric Bentley, the Texas Tech institution system's general counsel, sent out a letter that listed possible legal problems with the CSC deal and instructed the institution not to sign it.

This letter circulating from Texas Tech’s general counsel, outlining reasons schools should not sign the CSC participation agreement and recommending Tech’s board reject it, sparked a conversation Sunday between Tech board chair Cody Campbell and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark pic.twitter.com/u8S4O5W5Se — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 24, 2025

The future of NIL for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is in a fantastic position to stay a top-tier NIL program because donors and fans are continuing to donate and support the Red Raiders' NIL program. It is also adapting to the NCAA's revenue-sharing model and has a track record of recruiting and building competitive rosters. As a result, Texas Tech is expected to remain in the top 5 in 2026, as the athletic program consistently stays two steps ahead of most Division I athletic programs in this area.



There is a lot of competition, and the NIL environment is constantly changing, but Texas Tech has shown that it has what it takes to be a national leader in NIL and getting big time financial donations and contributions moving forward.

