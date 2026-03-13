Texas Tech Men's Tennis Team Opens Big 12 Conference Play Against UCF and TCU

The road to a conference championship officially begins this weekend for the Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s tennis team. After navigating a demanding nonconference schedule, the program now steps into the intense grind of Big 12 Conference play.

Texas Tech Men's Tennis Faces Tough Opening Weekend

Texas Tech will open conference action with a road double-header against two of the nation’s strongest teams. The Red Raiders travel first to Orlando, Florida, for a Friday afternoon matchup with the UCF Knights. Less than 24 hours later, they will be back on the court in Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs.

We open Big 12 play on the road!



Preview ➡️ https://t.co/0Mj5Ud3ty2#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/VqB7zQ6S2E — Texas Tech Men's Tennis (@TexasTechMTEN) March 12, 2026

In the Big 12, there are no easy matches. UCF arrives ranked No. 10 nationally, while TCU sits even higher at No. 5 in the rankings. The first stop is Orlando, where Texas Tech will battle the Knights at 5 p.m. CT on Friday. UCF enters the matchup with an impressive 14-2 record and a roster filled with nationally recognized players.

Texas Tech holds a narrow 2-3 advantage in the all-time series against UCF. The Red Raiders have also proven they can win in Orlando. Their most recent victory over the Knights came on the road against a then-No. 33-ranked UCF team.

Texas Tech enters conference play with a 9-5 overall record and a roster that has been battle-tested through several close matches. The Red Raiders recently returned from a challenging road trip to California that provided valuable preparation for the Big 12 schedule ahead.

Texas Tech secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over the UNCW Seahawks in one of the weekend’s most intense contests. Several Red Raiders stepped up in key moments, with Niksa Arsic, Felipe Pagnacco, and Thiago Guglieri earning crucial singles victories.

The final moment of the match belonged to Sebastian Abboud. Texas Tech faced the No. 30-ranked UC Santa Barbara Gauchos and once again pushed the contest to the edge.

Arsic and Pagnacco continued their strong play by collecting singles victories. Meanwhile, Tyler Stewart also earned an important point for the Red Raiders. Despite the effort, the Gauchos ultimately claimed a narrow 4-3 win.

Rivalry Match Against TCU Presents Major Challenge

After the Friday showdown with UCF, Texas Tech will quickly shift its focus to another massive test. On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the Red Raiders will face the No. 5-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

TCU has built one of the most formidable rosters in the country and enters the weekend with a 10-4 record. The team’s singles lineup features remarkable depth, including four nationally ranked players. Duncan Chan leads the group at No. 9 in the national rankings.

Cosme Rolland De Ravel sits at No. 36, Cooper Woestendick is ranked No. 41, and Julian Alonso Vivanco holds the No. 66 spot. With a top-10 player anchoring the lineup and three additional players inside the top 70, TCU presents a challenge on every court.

The duo of Rolland De Ravel and Duncan Chan is ranked No. 8 nationally. Another pairing, Albert Pedrico Kravtsov and Rolland De Ravel, holds the No. 16 ranking. The team of Woestendick and Oliver Bonding sits at No. 76.

Securing the doubles point against these experienced pairs will be extremely difficult, but it could be the key to keeping the match competitive.

For fans who cannot attend the matches in person, live stats and live video streaming will be available for both contests. The Texas Tech men’s tennis account on X, formerly known as Twitter, will also provide real-time updates as matches unfold across the courts.

Texas Tech men’s tennis has made 19 appearances in the NCAA Tournament and has produced 10 NCAA Singles Championship participants and 13 NCAA Doubles Championship competitors. The program has also produced seven All-Americans and captured the 2016 Big 12 Championship title.

Academic excellence has been a hallmark as well, with 53 academic All-Big 12 selections. Over the years, the team has also finished in the ITA Top 25 eight times, reaching a program-best ranking of No. 11.

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