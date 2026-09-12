How and When to Watch Texas Tech at Oregon State and Game Prediction

Texas Tech looks to go 2-0 with a road victory against Pac-12 member Oregon State.

Texas Tech at Oregon State Game Time: 4:30 PM PDT / 7:30 PM EDT Location of Game: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon



Home Team: Oregon State Beavers and the Away Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Week 2 of the 2026 NCAA Division I FBS regular season, with this being the second game for both teams



Oregon State is looking to bounce back after a road loss to Houston in Week 1 (33-20). Texas Tech is coming off a 33-10 home win over Abilene Christian in Week 1.

It's particularly clear to see why the Texas Tech Red Raiders are big favorites to beat the Oregon State Beavers today, and here is why they win by a decent margin.

Advantage in talent and roster depth will be the main reason that the Red Raiders win this game.

Texas Tech has a lot of talent from the top to the bottom, which will be difficult for the Beavers to match for four quarters. The Red Raiders have a strong and deep backfield, with Cameron Dickey, J'Koby Williams, and Quinten Joyner leading the way. Will Hammond was a steady presence at quarterback in Week 1. Oregon State gave up more than 500 yards because they couldn't match Houston's talented play at the line of scrimmage. The Beavers' defense should give up at least three touchdowns because Texas Tech can bring in new, speedy playmakers for all four quarters.

The Texas Tech defense will suffocate Oregon State's running game, forcing the Beavers to throw the ball more than expected, allowing the Red Raiders opportunities to get some interceptions in this game.

For Oregon State to move the ball, quarterback Braden Atkinson has to throw a lot, but the team has trouble staying balanced on the ground. When it comes to running games, Texas Tech's front seven is very good, as we saw in their week one season opener. Oregon State can't do much if the Red Raiders can make them one-dimensional. Texas Tech's pass rush and secondary can be aggressive, disguise their coverages, and create key turnovers.

Chances for offensive big plays for the Red Raiders to make this game a potential three-plus-touchdown victory for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's offense has one of the fastest, most skilled players in the Big 12 and even in the country, and big plays rely on getting the ball in space. Last week, Oregon State's defense let up some big pass plays and showed some holes in their front seven that Houston exploited multiple times. Coy Eakin and Kenny Johnson, two wide receivers for Texas Tech, need to win their one-on-one matchups on the outside for some 30-plus yard receptions and touchdowns. If they do, the Red Raiders should be able to score quickly and take an early lead, allowing them to get a double-digit lead going into the second quarter.

Game Prediction: Texas Tech wins this game by a final score of 41-17.

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