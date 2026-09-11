College Football Week 2 Watchability Guide: Conference Crossover Games Galore

It was an absolute treat to have real college football games to dissect this past weekend. We had officiating controversies, power outages and just good ole-fashioned FCS over FBS upsets. The best part? We get to do it all over again this weekend.

The Week 2 slate promises to deliver a handful of excellent matchups, none bigger than the top-five showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas. But it’s a huge weekend for cross-conference matchups in general, meaning it’s the perfect time for you to gather evidence for your various agendas. Is the Big Ten really better than the SEC from top to bottom? Is the ACC deeper than we thought? We may get some crucial data points on those arguments and more in Week 2.

There are two games not mentioned in the top 10 list below that you must tune into for at least a few minutes regardless of the level of football being played, starting with Rutgers at Boston College on Friday night. This is BC’s annual Red Bandanna game, which honors former Eagles lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who saved more than a dozen people from the South Tower on 9/11 before losing his life when the tower collapsed. The matchup will be powerful and emotional for all involved given the 25th anniversary of the tragedy this year and should result in some gripping scenes in Alumni Stadium.

For a far less significant reason, the second honorable mention game is Robert Morris at Akron. The Zips will have season-ticket holder Marty Whims II help head coach Joe Moorhead dial up the opening script on the offense's first drive on Saturday afternoon after winning an “Offensive Coordinator of the Game” contest. Fingers crossed we get to see a flea-flicker or another gadget play that results in either a 75-yard touchdown or a pick-six.

Now let’s get to the top 10 on the list.

10. UCF (1–0) at Pitt (1–0)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

After last Saturday’s performance, it’s hard not to sign up for season tickets to the Mason Heintschel experience. His seven touchdowns, which all went to different receivers, against Miami (Ohio) tied Pete Gonzalez’s Pitt record and set a new ACC mark, though the record did come against a MAC opponent, albeit one of the more reliable teams in the conference. Heintschel struggled against better opponents down the stretch of 2025 and UCF is definitely a step up in difficulty.

The Knights cruised over Bethune-Cookman in Week 1, meaning we didn’t get to see much of how the offense under JMU transfer Alonza Barnett III will take shape. So both teams will get tested for the first time against better competition, with the outcome very likely having some impact on bowl game chances down the line.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel had one of the breakout performances of Week 1, throwing for seven touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. South Florida (1–0) at Army (1–0)

Saturday, noon ET, CBS Sports Network

First-year USF coach Brian Hartline surely would’ve liked to see a more convincing performance in his debut than a 19–9 win over Florida International. The Bulls tallied just 208 yards, averaged 2.8 yards per rush and only got into the red zone four times—converting three field goals and a touchdown on those trips. FIU is no slouch and went to a bowl game in Willie Simmons’s first season last year, but Army is at a different level.

The Black Knights barrelled their way through Bryant in Week 1, rushing for 569 yards (on 10 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns from six different players. South Florida was solid against the run against FIU, but preparing for the sort of physicality that a Jeff Monken team will bring to the field Saturday is a behemoth of a task.

8. No. 12 Alabama (1–0) at Kentucky (1–0)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

The first SEC matchup of the year isn’t something you should miss, especially when both of these programs look interesting in the early going. Bama quarterback Keelon Russell looked dynamic, with room to grow, in his first start, but more importantly the run game appears to be better than it was in 2025 (mostly because it would be hard for it to be worse). The defense also crushed East Carolina, though Will Stein’s Kentucky offense will surely be tougher to contain.

The Cats, led by Notre Dame transfer QB Kenny Minchey (301 yards, four touchdowns), acquitted themselves well against Youngstown State, but how good they can be this year will be clearer depending on how successful they are in solving the Tide defense.

7. Arizona State (1–0) at No. 10 Texas A&M (1–0)

Saturday, noon ET, ABC

It would be reasonable to think that Kenny Dillingham may have been irked while watching former Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt slice through the Clemson defense with his new team down in Baton Rouge. Yet that’s probably not the case after Dillingham's new quarterback, Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley carved up Morgan State for 387 yards and six touchdowns in his ASU debut.

The Sun Devils seem to have flanked Boley with plenty of weapons, including transfer receivers Reed Harris and Omarion Miller (who combined for 14 catches, 239 yards and three touchdowns), which bodes well for stiffer competition. Arizona State will get that right away in Week 2 in College Station, where the Aggies look lethal defensively. Texas A&M was one of 12 teams to pitch a shutout in Week 1 and did so while allowing a measly 67 yards on 40 Missouri State plays. I don’t care who your opponent is, that’s sending a message.

Arizona State QB Cutter Boley impressed vs. Morgan State in Week 1, but Texas A&M represents a dramatic change in competition level. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Duke (1–0) at Illinois (1–0)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

If we were handing out Week 1 awards for individual performances, Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard would be right at the top of the list with 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He led what looks like a fairly typical Manny Diaz–coached team in Durham, built around a patchwork offense with a tenacious defense that stifled Tulane in Will Hall’s debut as Green Wave head coach.

That defense will have a lot more to deal with at Illinois, a team that scored 42 points on UAB while possessing the ball for under 19 minutes. The Illini gave up seven more first downs and 81 more yards of offense to the Blazers but were explosive enough where it never really mattered. Katin Houser’s return to the Big Ten went swimmingly with 211 yards of offense and four total touchdowns.

5. Mississippi State (1–0) at Minnesota (1–0)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

This may be the third-best Big Ten–SEC crossover of the week, and might also be the most evenly matched of the bunch. Kamario Taylor announced himself to the country in a major way with 409 total yards and five touchdowns, one of which came on the throw of the week in college football. Mississippi State didn’t punt until its ninth drive of the game, already leading Louisiana-Monroe 48–10 at the time and tied for second in FBS with 9.6 yards per play in Week 1.

The Golden Gophers similarly cruised, stifling Eastern Illinois with two punt return touchdowns and three scores from star running back Darius Taylor. Both of these programs could be dark horses in their respective conferences this season if their quarterbacks continue to perform at a high level and the defenses are at least slightly better than mediocre (Mississippi State was 106th in points allowed per game in 2025, Minnesota was 50th). We’ll find out just how much better those defensive units are in ’26 on Saturday.

4. Arizona (1–0) at No. 15 BYU (1–0)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Without a doubt the best conference matchup of the week and the perfect sort of game to kick off what’s sure to be another chaotic year in the Big 12. It would be perfectly reasonable to think BYU rolls in this game—quarterback Bear Bachmeier is in Year 2, the run game looks versatile and the defense under Kalani Sitake is steady and opportunistic (having turned over Utah Tech four times in the opener). But I’m relentlessly fascinated by Arizona. Quarterback Noah Fifita quietly had an excellent year en route to a nine-win season in 2025 and the Wildcats had the defense to match.

That defense did lose a decent amount in the offseason, which will be important to pay attention to in the opening weeks of the year. But if Arizona can stay close with BYU or even pull off the upset, it could be in a solid position for a run at the Big 12 title game.

Arizona QB Noah Fifita recovered from a down 2024 season for an excellent ’25 with the Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Memphis (2–0) at Boise State (0–1)

Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, USA Network

Charles Huff hasn’t skipped a beat in his jump up to Memphis, riding the hot hand of sophomore running back Jaylin Carter (280 yards, 8.2 yards per carry and five touchdowns), who joined him from Southern Miss, to a 2–0 start. And the Tigers aren’t afraid to play the big dogs in the Group of 6, already going onto the road to take down UNLV and now packing up their bags again to play on the blue turf at Boise State.

This is by no means a loser leaves the College Football Playoff conversation game, as both programs could survive a loss, so long as they take care of business in conference and a team like North Dakota State doesn’t run the table. The Broncos also shouldn’t feel embarrassed by last week’s loss to Oregon—they should be emboldened. This is going to be a high quality game and perhaps both the best, and most consequential, regular-season G6 matchup of the year.

2. No. 11 Oklahoma (1–0) at Michigan (1–0)

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

If you thought Michigan needing an extra second on the clock to survive a scare from Western Michigan would be enough to knock them out of the most intriguing teams to watch, think again. The Wolverines are officially on disaster watch and we’re only one game into the Kyle Whittingham era, what’s more watchable than that? Whittingham and quarterback Bryce Underwood don’t seem to be on the same page and there’s real danger of this season falling off the tracks, especially with the Sooners’ top-notch defense coming to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Oklahoma blanked UTEP in its opener and appears to have the exact same team as last year—competent, steady offense with John Mateer at the helm and a solid crop of skill players along with a deep defense that will get into backfields all year long. Already, the latter had 10 tackles for loss in Week 1, building off of last year’s performance when the unit led the country in TFLs per game (9.39).

First-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham could really use a big performance against Oklahoma after the Wolverines should’ve lost to Western Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. No. 1 Ohio State (1–0) at No. 4 Texas (1–0)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No surprise here. A top five matchup and a rematch of last year’s Week 1 slugfest that immediately put Arch Manning under a less-than-favorable spotlight. The Texas quarterback sure looks like an improved version of himself at this time in 2025, which bodes well when welcoming the top team in the country to the Forty Acres.

Manning started out much better than he did last season with 307 yards and four touchdowns against Texas State, showing off all of the Longhorns’ new weapons, from Cam Coleman to Raleek Brown to Hollywood Smothers. The Texas defense also looks as advertised going into a matchup against one of the most explosive players in college football. Jeremiah Smith had a smooth 151 yards and two touchdowns in just one half against Ball State, setting the stage for a game on Saturday night that’s flushed with NFL talent and should be one of the most competitive matchups of the year.

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