Texas Tech's Week 2 Opponent will not be an Automatic Win and here is why

Texas Tech travels to take on Oregon State in week two, and after what transpired during week one for both teams, this game will not be an automatic four-touchdown victory.

Oregon State might keep the game tight and closer than anticipated against Texas Tech for the following reasons.

Home field advantage at Reser Stadium is not the best in college football, but it is still an advantage for the Beavers when they host opponents. It is no secret that non-conference visitors have a difficult time playing in Corvallis, particularly those traveling 1,693 miles like Texas Tech will do. The latest improvements to Reser Stadium brought the fans right up to the sidelines, creating an intense, tight setting that frequently trips up heavy favorites. Last season the home crowd helped the Beavers defeat Washington State at home, and the season before that, Oregon State beat Purdue and Colorado State at home in part due to the home field advantage.

Some may argue this is a classic "trap game," and the timing fits Oregon State, which played Houston tough on the road in week one, as this will be their first home game and the Red Raiders' first road game of the season. This game comes before Texas Tech's in-state rivalry and top-25 conference matchup with Houston, which is approaching as well. The hope is that the Texas Tech coaching staff convinces the players to not neglect a non-conference opponent, like Oregon State, a team that they defeated by 31 points last season.

Oregon State traditionally has used a run-heavy, deliberate approach designed to burn out the time, convert third-and-shorts, and minimize opponent possessions. However, in Oregon State's season opener against Houston, Beavers quarterback Braden Atkinson threw for 376 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions against a solid Houston defense. Oregon State also has a starwide receiver, Jesse Legree, who had 136 yards receiving and a touchdown. The strength of the Red Raiders is their ability to stop the run, and their secondary needs to contain the Beavers' passing attack.

Oregon State can only hope to neutralize Texas Tech's offense by executing lengthy, sustained drives. Fewer total drives naturally reduce the margin for error and bring overall scorelines much closer. The reason being is that the Beavers defense gave up 228 yards on the ground and 305 yards through the air against a high-powered Houston offense. Oregon State's defense needs several opportunistic takeaways or to limit the offense to a couple of red-zone field goals rather than touchdowns to keep this game close late in the fourth quarter. The problem is that the Red Raiders offense struggled in the red zone against FCS opponent Abilene Christian at home, and Texas Tech needs more touchdowns than field goals in this game against the Beavers.

Texas Tech should win this game by double digits because Oregon State struggles to run the ball effectively and will likely struggle to stop the Red Raiders' running game, which is due for a breakout.

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